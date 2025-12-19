PM Modi To Be First PM To Pay Homage At Assam's Swahid Smarak Kshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Prime Minister to offer homage at Swahid Smarak Kshetra, a site dedicated to Bir Swahids of the Assam Movement.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "The Swahid Smarak Kshetra stands as a lasting tribute to our Bir Swahids of the Assam Movement. On Sunday, Adarniya @narendramodi Ji will be the first Prime Minister to offer homage at this sacred site. Hear the thoughts of the family of a braveheart." The Swahid Smarak Kshetra stands as a lasting tribute to our Bir Swahids of the Assam Movement. On Sunday, Adarniya @narendramodi Ji will be the first Prime Minister to offer homage at this sacred site. Hear the thoughts of the family of a braveheart twitter/u1bkU8Hc5Z - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 19, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20 and 21. On December 21, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will pay tribute to martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati, according to an official press release.

Sarma's X post also shared the video of a "member of Assam Movement martyr Bedela Bordoloi" from Dharamtul in Morogaon district, who expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the BJP government for providing Rs. 5 lakh assistance to each martyr's family and for the construction of a Swahid Smarak Khetra constructed at Boragaon to preserve the memory of the martyrs.

In the X post video, the member said, "Namaskar, I am a member of the family of Assam Movement martyr Bedela Bordoloi, from Dharamtul in Morogaon district. Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government first honoured the martyrs by providing Rs. 5 lakh in financial assistance to each martyr's family. Furthermore, on 10th December of the current year, a Swahid Smarak Khetra was constructed at Boragaon to preserve the memory of the martyrs. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the government, and the martyr families are extremely happy."

PM Modi's Itinerary in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20 and 21. On December 20, at around 3 PM, the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati, where he will conduct a walkthrough and inaugurate the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On December 21, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will pay tribute to martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati. After that, he will travel to Namrup in Dibrugarh, Assam, where he will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the Ammonia-Urea Project of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

New Airport Terminal in Guwahati

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a transformative milestone in Assam's connectivity, economic expansion and global engagement.

The newly completed Integrated New Terminal Building, spanning nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually and is supported by major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons, and taxiways.

India's first nature-themed airport terminal, the airport's design draws inspiration from Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage, centred on the theme "Bamboo Orchids".

According to the official press release, the terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower. A unique "Sky Forest", featuring nearly one lakh plants of indigenous species, offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

According to the official press release, the terminal sets new benchmarks in passenger convenience and digital innovation. Features such as full-body scanners for fast, non-intrusive security screening, DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations ensure seamless, secure and efficient journeys.

Tribute to Assam Movement Martyrs

The Prime Minister will visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra to pay homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement, a six-year-long people's movement that embodied the collective resolve for a foreigner-free Assam and the protection of the State's identity.

New Fertiliser Project in Namrup

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomipujan of the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project at Namrup, in Dibrugarh, Assam, within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Furthering the Prime Minister's vision of Farmers' Welfare, the project, with an estimated investment of over Rs. 10,600 crore, will meet fertiliser requirements of Assam and neighbouring states, reduce import dependence, generate substantial employment and catalyse regional economic development. It stands as a cornerstone of industrial revival and farmer welfare. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)