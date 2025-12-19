Air India Express Removes Employee After Alleged Assault At Delhi Airport

Air India Express Takes Action

Air India Express, through their official X handle, apologised and declared the "immediate" removal of their employee from official duties who was allegedly involved in the assault of a person named "Ankit Dhawan" at Delhi airport. The airline claimed that it has taken notice of the situation and will take appropriate action pending a thorough investigation. The airline also said it will remain fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and rigorous process. The airline's post was an immediate response to an X post by a person with the handle named "@ankitdewan" who claimed to be assaulted by an airline employee and described his experience through his official handle.

Passenger Recounts Alleged Assault

The official X post of the airline stated, "@ankitdewan We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation. While we refrain from public comments while due process is followed, please be assured this matter has our highest attention. We remain fully committed to provide due cooperation to law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough process."

The person named 'Ankit Dhawan' alleged that the person involved in the assault was one of the pilots of the airline, and the assault allegedly happened at T1, Delhi Airport. He described the incident as "facts of the matter" and posted, " @AirIndiaX Today one of your pilots, Capt. Virender Sejwal assaulted me physically at T1, Delhi Airport."

Victim Details Aftermath and Further 'Issues'

He added, "Me & my family were guided to use the security check that the staff uses (also the PRM check), because we had a 4 month old baby in a stroller. The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff. A verbal scuffle broke out. Not able to excercise restraint, the AIX pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody. The blood in the photograph (first comment) on his shirt is also mine."

He also described the "issues" with the whole thing and claimed that, first, his holiday was "ruined," and that he had to visit a doctor instead. Second, that his young daughter was "traumatised". Third, he targeted the airline and asked if such pilots should be allowed to fly. Fourth, he targeted the Delhi Airport for allegedly combining staff entry with passengers carrying infants, and also compromising safety. He also claimed that he was forced to write a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further. He also targeted the Delhi Police for failing to file a complaint.

On his official X handle, he posted, "Here are my issues with the whole thing: My holiday is ruined. The first thing I have done here is see a doctor. My 7 year old daughter, who saw her father get assaulted brutally, is still traumatized & scared. I have no clue how @DGCAIndia & @AirIndiaX can allow such pilots to fly. If they can't keep their cool in a scuffle, can they be trusted with the lives of hundreds of people in the sky? How can @DelhiAirport get away with such mismanagement, combining staff entry with passengers carrying infants, creating chaos at a sensitive security area? I thought Airports were safe places! I was forced to write a letter stating that I will not pursue this matter further... It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain. @DelhiPolice, why can't I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi? To my friends & well wishers, I am pretty shaken, but nothing permanent. Can't say the same about my daughter though." (ANI)

