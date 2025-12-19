TMC Leader Files FIR Against Amit Malviya Over 'Incendiary' X Post

FIR Lodged Over 'Incendiary' Social Media Post

An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and National In-Charge of the party's IT Cell, Amit Malviya, at the Narendrapur Police Station under the Baruipur Police Station, alleging that his social media post threatened communal harmony and the sovereignty of India.

According to the complaint received on Friday by Narendrapur Police Station, All India Trinamool Congress leader and State General Secretary and Spokesperson Tanmoy Ghosh accused Malviya of posting an "incendiary statement" on the social media X platform on December 19. The complaint references a specific post, claiming it amounted to "formal instigation against communal harmony" and posed a "substantial threat" to the country's sovereignty. The complainant further alleged that the post constituted a direct insult to West Bengal, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The letter urged the police to initiate strict legal action against the BJP leader under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and any other applicable laws.

Police Investigation Underway

Police sources confirmed that the complaint had been received and acknowledged by Narendrapur Police Station. However, officials said no FIR has been registered to date and that the matter is under preliminary examination. Further action, officials said, will be taken after the complaint and the social media post in question are reviewed.

Details of the Controversial X Post

In the X post against which the FIR was filed, Amit Malviya stated that the ongoing vandalism in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was a "warning". He noted that this is "how societies unravel when extremism is appeased, and lawlessness is normalised." In reference to incident, he stated that, "It is also why the trajectory of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee is deeply worrying." In the end, he said, "Culture, free expression, and democracy cannot survive where mobs rule, and the state looks away."

Political Tensions Escalate

The X post stated, " Last night, Islamist mobs vandalised Chhayanaut Bhavan, a historic institution and a cornerstone of Bengali arts and culture in Dhaka. The pattern unfolding in Bangladesh is unmistakable: attacks on media houses, journalists, and cultural centres, carried out under Islamist pressure and intimidation. This is a warning. This is exactly how societies unravel when extremism is appeased, and lawlessness is normalised. It is also why the trajectory of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee is deeply worrying. Years of political patronage, erosion of institutions, and selective silence have pushed Bengal onto a dangerous path. If Mamata Banerjee's decrepit regime continues beyond 2026, the consequences for Bengal will be irreversible. Culture, free expression, and democracy cannot survive where mobs rule, and the state looks away."

The development adds to the ongoing political tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Bharatiya Janata Paty, with leaders from both sides frequently trading accusations over social media conduct and alleged attempts to disturb communal peace, as the West Bengal elections in 2026 approach. Further details awaited. (ANI)

