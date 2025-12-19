Cyclone Ditwah: India Aids Sri Lanka With Rations And Medical Support

Indian Army Medical Team Commended for Relief Efforts

Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy, Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu distributed dry ration packets to 86 Cyclone Ditwah affected families. The Assistant High Commission undertook the activity as India continued to support Sri Lanka. In a post on X, the AHC said, "As part of India's continued assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, AHC Saranya VS, distributed dry ration packets to 86 Cyclone Ditwah affected families of Dickwella estate of Badulla Distrct in the presence of Hon. Member of Parliament, Mr. Kitnan Selvaraj, Hon. Member of Parliament, Ms. Ambika Samuel, along with local officials and estate management. India continues to support Sri Lanka and its people as they rebuild and move forward."

The disaster relief medical assistance provided by the Indian Army's 60 Parachute Field Hospital in the wake of the devastating Ditwah Cyclone was formally commended on 14 December 2025 at the Army Cantonment, Panagoda, in recognition of its exceptional humanitarian impact and professional excellence, a statement by the Sri Lankan Army said.

An 85-member medical team from the Indian Army Medical Services (IAMS), led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, was deployed to the cyclone-affected Mahiyanganaya area in Sri Lanka's Uva Province from 2 December to 12 December 2025. During this period, the team provided comprehensive medical, surgical and dental care to over 7,000 civilians affected by the natural disaster, as per the statement.

Operating under challenging field conditions, the medical personnel demonstrated outstanding clinical expertise, operational efficiency and unwavering dedication. Their rapid response and sustained medical support brought critical relief to communities struggling with injuries, public health risks and limited access to essential healthcare services in the aftermath of the cyclone.

In recognition of their exemplary service, Major General DKSK Dolage USP nps psc, the Chief of Staff on behalf of Sri Lanka Army, presented an appreciation letter issued by Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo RSP ctf-ndu psc IG, the Commander of the Army, along with a token of appreciation to the medical team from Indian Army Medical Services. The gesture was reciprocated. The event highlighted the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, emphasizing the close collaboration between the two armies and their commanders. It reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to strengthening military-to-military ties and enhancing cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster response for the future, as per the statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)