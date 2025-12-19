Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Saturday Brings Cold Morning, Warm And Sunny Afternoon

Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for December 20. Expect a mostly sunny day with a max temp of 28°C and a min of 14°C. Plan for a chilly start and mild day!

Hyderabad is expected to have mostly sunny weather on Saturday, December 20. The day should remain clear for long periods, allowing plenty of sunlight.

Max temperature: 28°C

Min temperature: 14°C

The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 14°C. This will bring a cold start in the morning, followed by a mild and pleasant afternoon.

The real feel temperature is expected to be around 29°C. With sunshine through the day, the afternoon may feel slightly warmer but still comfortable.

On December 20, the sun will rise at around 6:40 am and set at about 5:46 pm, giving Hyderabad a little more than eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add a cool touch, especially during the morning and evening hours.