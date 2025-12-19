Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert Amid Cold Wave Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains are back in the southern states... with light to moderate showers in some places. So, what's the weather like in the Telugu states?

IMD Weather Updates: The monsoon is long gone, and winter started a while ago. Yet, rains haven't left many areas. In fact, post-monsoon cyclones are causing heavy rain.

Currently, Tamil Nadu is freezing, and the Met department warns of more rain. Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms are likely from Dec 20 to 22.

Meanwhile, the desert country of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is seeing heavy downpours. Floods in cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai show the intensity of the rain.

As for the cold in the Telugu states, it's freezing. The agency and hilly areas are hit hard. Alluri Sitharama Raju district's Dumbriguda recorded a low of 3.8 degrees.

The situation in Telangana is also severe, with temperatures plummeting. The outskirts of Hyderabad and districts like Adilabad and Medak are feeling the intense cold.

Temperatures in Telangana are nearing 5 degrees. Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a low of 5.7 degrees, and Sangareddy district saw 6.4 degrees.

The Telangana Weatherman reported 6.5°C in Moinabad and 7.5°C in Ibrahimpatnam on Hyderabad's outskirts. Many areas in the city saw temps between 10 and 15 degrees.