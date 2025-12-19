Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Spell Deepens In Hills While Coastal Tamil Nadu Awaits Christmas Showers

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A cold spell has tightened its grip on Nilgiris, prompting frost warnings in higher areas, while most of Tamil Nadu continues to remain dry. Hazy skies, chilly nights, and possible Christmas rain spell define week ahead

The India Meteorological Department has cautioned that isolated pockets in the higher reaches of the Nilgiris may experience ground frost during the night and early morning hours of December 20. The alert follows a sharp dip in night temperatures, with Ooty recording a low of 8.2°C, the coldest among Tamil Nadu's hill stations. Although daytime temperatures in the Nilgiris have been slightly above normal, minimum temperatures remain well below average, increasing frost-related concerns.

Weather conditions in Chennai are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next few days, with hazy skies and mild winter chill during early mornings. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 28°C and 29°C, while minimum temperatures may settle around 21°C to 22°C. Parts of the state continue to experience colder-than-usual nights, with Namakkal recording the lowest minimum temperature in the plains. Morning mist is also expected across several districts.

Dry weather has prevailed across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and is forecast to continue until December 24. Light easterly and northeasterly winds are expected during this period. A shift in conditions is anticipated on December 25, when light to moderate rainfall may occur at isolated locations. Despite the dry phase, Northeast Monsoon rainfall remains marginally above normal for the season, though cities like Chennai and Coimbatore continue to show deficits.