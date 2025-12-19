Year Ender 2025: 7 Big TV Shows That Failed To Impress And Shut Down Early

In 2025, several TV shows debuted with high expectations but were pulled off air within days. Poor TRP ratings led to heavy financial losses, forcing makers to cancel these shows abruptly.

The fourth season of the popular TV show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' came and went without anyone noticing. People didn't really like this season, so it was taken off the air in just a few days.

Fans didn't like Colors' hit show 'Dhaakad Beera'. The show was canceled in about five months.

'Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai' got such bad TRP ratings that it was taken off the air within a few days.

Fans completely rejected the story of 'Veer Hanuman'. People didn't show it much love, so it had to be canceled in a short time.

'Dori 2' is also on this list. The show was a flop, so the makers pulled the plug on it within a few days.

The makers had high hopes for 'Ishani', but the show went off the air in a very short time.

The serial 'Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad' is also on this list. It was also taken off the air by fans within a few days.