Viral Video: Dog Tears Passport Right Before International Travel Social Media Reacts As Owner Jokes About The Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) A US woman named Karina has gone viral on Instagram after posting a dramatic yet funny video about her dog. Her passport was torn into pieces just hours before an overseas flight.

The viral video shows her holding the damaged passport while trying to process what happened. Her tone shifts between disbelief and tired humour.

“I have a flight today. Bags are packed. And this is what my dog decided to do. Last time when I got in the room, I'm like, Oh! What have you done, Kanella? And, she was just wagging herself,” Karina says in the viral video.

She recalls how students once told her that their dogs ate their homework. She never believed them. Now, she admits they might have been honest.

“As a teacher, I've had students tell me, 'Oh, my dog ate my homework'. And I've always responded with, 'Give me something better to work with'. They might have been telling the truth,” Karina says.

Karina explains that the passport was destroyed the previous night. Her flight was scheduled the day she was shooting the video. Her bags were already packed. Everything was ready.

Yet, her dog, Kanela, chose that moment to chew on the passport. Karina adds that Kanela looked happy and innocent even while creating absolute chaos.

What saved Karina was that she had a backup passport. Otherwise, the dog would have been thrown to the streets, she joked.

“She is a smart dog. Baby, had it been this way, Oh, back to the streets you go. She wanted to make me mad, but not that mad. But, I'm still sad about this one because it's so many memories,” Karina says in the viral video.

She shared why the damaged passport meant more to her than just a travel document. She said she felt sad because it held memories of her life abroad, including her first visa when she moved to China.

It carried stamps from Greece, Myanmar and South Korea. These emotional links made the loss feel personal.

In the video, she asks her dog if she was apologetic about it. The dog puts her arm on the damaged passport.

“Ah! You want to say something to the... That's what you want to say? And I'll do it again?” Karina wonders.

In the caption of her post, she warned travellers that a backup passport still does not solve everything because a damaged passport must be officially reported.

“If your travel is urgent, ask for an emergency passport so you can still leave the country. Once back home (or settled), you can replace it with a full-validity passport,” she added.

“Even if you have a second passport like me, you still have to report the damaged one. They don't play about their documents! Save this for future travels - and keep your dog away from international paperwork. Trust me,” she concluded.

Social media reaction

The viral video resonated with social media users. Many related it to last-minute travel disasters. Others simply enjoyed the mix of panic and comedy that Karina shared with such honesty.

“You owe all the kids back A's,” quipped one of them.

“Girl, put inside of a passport case a file it away, safely,” advised another.

Another commented,“Your dog said, YOU AIN'T GOING NOWHERE."

“When a dog shows you who they are...believe them! Kanela a hater!” joked another.