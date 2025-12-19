Osman Hadi's Funeral In Bangladesh Today, Slain Student Leader To Be Buried Beside National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bangldeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, the spokesperson of the Inquilab Mancha, who passed away on Thursday, will be buried next to Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh, a Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) leader revealed on Friday.

“Based on the family's request, Hadi will be laid to rest beside poet Nazrul. A janaza will be held on Saturday after Zuhr prayers at Manik Mia Avenue. Instead of today, tomorrow the procession will bring the body to DU's central mosque," the Dhaka Tribune quoted the leader, Fatima Tasnim Zuma, as saying.

On Thursday, Hadi passed away in Singapore after a six-day-long battle with death, following his shooting in Dhaka in early December, as per a statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

| B'desh youth leader Osman Hadi dies in Singapore after assassination attempt

On 12 December, Hadi was shot in the head during an election campaign in the central region of Dhaka in the Bijoynagar area.

Funeral prayer for Hadi at 2 pm

The funeral prayers for Hadi, who was one of the faces of the July Uprising in the country in 2024, will be held at 2 pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, as per the press wing of the interim government,

A ban has been declared on flying of drones in and around the area during the janaza, as per a report by Prothom Alo.

There will also be no public viewing of the body. People going for the funeral were asked to not carry any heavy objects or bags with them.

Violence in Bangladesh after arrival of Hadi's body

Soon after the news of the youth leader's death was announced by Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the Bangladesh interim government, violence broke out across the country.

The offices of two prominent newspapers, Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were vandalised.

Following the attacks on the newspapers, the Editors' Council and the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) slammed the interim government in a statement, saying,“From the beginning, the ongoing failure of the current interim government to prevent mob violence has been evident, and the latest incident is yet another horrific example.”

| Bangladesh violence: Interim govt confirms killing of Hindu man, issues warning

Progressive and left-wing organisations also faced the wrath of the mob, with the main office of the leftist Udichi Shilpigoshthi in Dhaka being set on fire by a mob.

The main building of progressive cultural group Chhayanat was attacked by a mob, which ransacked each floor of the seven-storey building and destroyed numerous musical instruments, artworks, and documents.

Protests against India

Stones were hurled at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram. Police had to use baton charges and tear gas to control the crowd.

The recently founded National Citizen Party (NCP), which is an offshoot of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), raised anti-India slogans, as per a report by PTI, where they alleged without any proof that the assassins of Hadi fled to India after carrying out the shooting. The group demanded that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is shut down until the suspects are returned to Bangladesh.

| India rebuts Dhaka claims on anti-Bangladesh activities: 'Never allowed any'

“The interim government must close the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh until India returns the assassins of Hadi bhai. Now or never. We are in a war,” said Sarjis Alm, a key NCP leader, as per PTI.

A factory worker, 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, who was a Hindu, was lynched to death and his body was set on fire in Mymensingh.