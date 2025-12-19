Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajdhani Express Collides With Herd Of Elephants In Assam Eight Tuskers Dead, Five Coaches Derailed

2025-12-19 10:09:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Five coaches of a Rajdhani trains got derailed after colliding with a herd of elephants on Saturday morning, officials said on the day. Eight elephants were killed as the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express hit the herd of the tuskers in Assam.

No human injury or deaths were reported after the five coaches of the Rajdhani train got derailed, a railway official said.

The incident happened in the Hojai district of Assam.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

