Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Scheme Foiled In Ukraine: Nearly 160 Kg Of Mephedrone And Amphetamine Seized

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the National Police of Ukraine.

“The 'business' was organized by two men aged 31 and 45. The perpetrators carried out the illegal distribution of the psychotropic substances mephedrone and amphetamine on a vast scale. To store the banned substances, the dealers set up a warehouse in a garage facility in the capital. There, they portioned and packaged the psychotropics for further distribution,” the statement said.

The drugs were sold through so-called“stashes” - pre-prepared hiding places containing psychotropic substances. In each such stash, the perpetrators left between five and ten packages, each weighing 1 kg. Subsequently, the coordinates of the stashes were provided to wholesale dealers, subject to advance payment.

“The narcotics were sold via Telegram channels, as well as by placing stashes in various regions of the country. To conceal their illegal activities, payments for the narcotic products were made exclusively to cryptocurrency wallets,” police noted.

Law enforcement officers conducted 16 searches in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions at the places of residence and stay of the suspects, in their vehicles, as well as at the drug storage location.

“As a result, officers detected and seized 154 kg of mephedrone, 3.5 kg of amphetamine, electronic scales, packaging materials, computer equipment, mobile phones, foreign currency in cash totaling more than UAH 3 million in equivalent, and records,” the statement said.

It is noted that the estimated value of the seized prohibited substances at black-market prices exceeds UAH 95 million.

As stated by the Office of the Prosecutor Genera, the suspects have been served with notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment, or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or their analogues). The investigation is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier in Ukraine, law enforcement uncovered a network distributing a new narcotic that was disguised as matcha and dietary supplements. According to investigators, the drugs were supplied to the Ternopil region by two criminal groups from the Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Preliminary estimates indicate that over six months, they sold about 10 tons of narcotics, generating profits of UAH 300 million.