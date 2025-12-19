EIB To Drive Green Energy, Climate-Resilient Growth In Tajikistan Marek Mora (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's green transition and infrastructure development are emerging as priority areas for European Investment Bank (EIB) financing under the EU Global Gateway initiative, EIB Vice-President Marek Mora told Trend.

"The EIB's engagement in Tajikistan is closely aligned with the EU's Global Gateway priorities, with a strong focus on green energy, climate resilience and strategic infrastructure," Mora said.

He recalled that the Bank has already channelled substantial resources into the country's sustainable development agenda.

"Since 2014, the EIB has invested 107 million euros in Tajikistan across energy and water infrastructure, including the CASA-1000 regional energy project and the climate-resilience upgrade of the Qairokkum Hydropower Plant," he noted.

According to him, Global Gateway serves as a platform for strengthening connectivity, climate resilience and structural upgrades.

"Global Gateway provides a framework for strengthening sustainable transport, water systems and climate-resilient infrastructure. Under this umbrella, Tajikistan and the EIB signed a 100 million euros MoU on road development at the April 2025 EU–Central Asia Summit, with project proposals currently under review. These initiatives aim to help Tajikistan modernise key corridors, support regional integration and improve resilience to climate impacts," Mora said.

He added that the Bank is also evaluating further large-scale opportunities in the energy sector.

"We are also assessing other potentially major projects in the energy sector," he emphasized.