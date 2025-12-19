UAE Rewrite History: UAE Falcons Debut Delivers A Dream At Airbadminton World Cup 2025

In a historic evening that shifted the tectonic plates of the badminton world, the United Arab Emirates has been crowned the inaugural BWF AirBadminton World Cup champions. Amidst the coastal winds of Khorfakkan Beach, the UAE national team pulled off a breathtaking 60-54 victory over the top-seeded Chinese squad to secure the National Teams Relay gold, marking the country's most significant achievement in the Badminton sports history.

Under the gracious patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the tournament reached its fever pitch on Sunday as the home favorites stood their ground against a powerhouse that many believed was unbeatable.

The Stars of the Sand: A Journey from NVBA to World Glory

The backbone of this monumental win was the performance of Dhiren Ayyappan and Aleena Qathun. For those following local badminton, these names are synonymous with the New Vision Badminton Academy (NVBA) in Dubai. Their victory is not merely a four-day miracle but the culmination of a decade of preparation.

Both Ayyappan and Qathun have trained together at NVBA for years, progressing from promising young students to elite international competitors. Their chemistry-honed on the indoor courts of Dubai-proved to be their secret weapon as they adapted to the unpredictable outdoor elements of AirBadminton.

A Global Stage: The Road Through the Elite

The inaugural World Cup was a massive logistical and sporting feat, featuring 96 elite athletes from 12 qualifying nations. The road to Khorfakkan was paved with rigorous continental qualifications, bringing together teams from five continents:



Asia: UAE (Host), China, Indonesia, Hong Kong China

Europe: Germany, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Netherlands

Africa: Egypt, Nigeria

Pan Am: Brazil Oceania: Australia

The UAE's path to the gold was a 'giant-killing' exhibition. They first stunned tournament favorites Hong Kong China with a 60-56 win in the quarter-finals, before dismantling a formidable Egyptian squad 60-42 in the semi-finals.

The Strategic Blueprint for Development

This victory serves as a definitive validation of the UAE Badminton Federation's long-term development strategy. The Federation's decision to invest in local talent, support high-performance academies like NVBA, and embrace the innovative AirBadminton format has transformed the UAE into a global hub for the sport.

By providing athletes like Aleena Qathun and Dhiren Ayyappan with the platform to compete at the highest level, the Federation has not only built a winning team but a blueprint for future generations. The victory at Khorfakkan is more than just a trophy; it is proof that with the right opportunity and years of dedicated training, the UAE can stand atop the world podium.

As the team was crowned by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan, the message was clear: the UAE is no longer just a host for global sports-it is a champion.

Posted on: Saturday, December 20, 2025 1:12:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

