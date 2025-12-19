Robert Murphy Teams Up With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Lead With Empathy' With Chris Voss

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Robert Murphy who will co-author the highly anticipated book,“Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success,“Lead with Empathy" explores how today's most effective leaders use understanding-not as a“soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage-to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Robert Murphy is a Canadian architect, developer, investor, and former owner of several seniors' residences who has built his career at the intersection of design, business, and dignity for older adults. As a past shareholder in two retirement homes and the founding developer of the 230-acre Villages of Sally Creek seniors' community in Woodstock, Ontario, Bob understands how design decisions show up in staffing, resident experience, and the bottom line.

Over four decades in practice, Bob has led the planning and design of seniors' housing and care projects ranging from modest additions to full campuses of care. As founder of Murphy Partners Seniors Housing Architects, he leads a team that begins every commission with a simple operating principle: Lead with Empathy. They start by standing in the shoes of the people who will live, visit, and work in the building-residents, families, front-line staff, leadership teams, and investors-and then translate those insights into clear, buildable designs that support both human outcomes and financial performance.



Bob's dual vantage point as architect and owner gives him a rare ability to“read the bookmark, not just the book”: to see how small moves in layout, circulation, and amenity planning can improve safety, staffing efficiency, culture, and length of stay. He is known for championing hospitality-forward, clinically capable environments; program-ready spaces that rekindle identity and community; and flexible,“loose fit, long life” buildings that can adapt to changing regulations, acuity, and market expectations without constant hard renovation.



A natural storyteller, Bob often draws on early memories of visiting his great-grandmother in a converted hotel, time spent in his family's automotive business, and the decade-long restoration of his 1940 de Havilland Tiger Moth biplane-an open-cockpit aircraft he now flies to raise funds and spirits for veterans' and dementia charities. These lived experiences sharpen his sense of what dignity feels like in practice, especially on a bad Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. when the weather is poor and the team is short-staffed.



You can learn more about Bob, his firm, Murphy Partners Seniors Housing Architects, and his beloved Tiger Moth at:



