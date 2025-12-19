Airways Aviation Europe Operational Update And Stakeholder Communication

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Airways Aviation Group issues this statement to provide clarity and transparency to all stakeholders - including students, cadets, staff, airline partners, regulators, suppliers and creditors - regarding the current position of Airways Aviation Academy France following the criminal arson attack at Montpellier–Méditerranée International Airport in May 2025.

Background

In the early hours of 20 May 2025, Airways Aviation France was the victim of a serious criminal attack following an unlawful breach of the secured airside perimeter at Montpellier–Méditerranée International Airport. As a direct consequence, multiple Airways Aviation Group aircraft were destroyed, together with associated operational and technical equipment.

The incident caused immediate and material disruption to local operations and resulted in a significant operational and financial impact on the European segment of the Group. Airways Aviation France bears no responsibility for the incident and is a direct victim of a criminal act, the consequences of which were severe, enduring and continue to compound.

The nature, scale and location of the attack - occurring within the secured confines of an international airport - are without precedent in France and, potentially, within Europe. The matter remains subject to an ongoing police investigation, and the Group continues to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities.

For the avoidance of doubt, the incident did not arise from, nor was it related to, any failure of the Company's Safety Management System (SMS), training governance, operational control or regulatory compliance. All approvals, oversight arrangements and safety assurance processes applicable to approved training organisations (ATO) remained in force, and the Group has maintained proactive and transparent engagement with EASA and the relevant national competent authorities throughout.

Operational and Financial Impact

The measures implemented relate solely to the French entity and arise directly from the consequences of the criminal arson attack and unlawful airside breach in May 2025. The destruction of aircraft resulted in an immediate reduction in operational capacity and revenue, while fixed and ongoing costs continued to accrue, creating consequential effects across certain European operations.

Cash-flow pressures were initially localised in France but, over subsequent months, have affected other European entities, principally in relation to the timing of settlement of external creditor obligations and intra-group balances. These effects are a direct and foreseeable consequence of the incident and associated losses, rather than any deficiency in operational management.

The Group's Finnish operations have been disproportionately impacted, having sustained the loss and severe damage of training aircraft and experiencing constraints on anticipated inter-company cash flows due to the disruption within the French entity. More broadly, the incident affected aircraft owned by multiple Group entities, including those incorporated in France, Finland and the United Arab Emirates. Insurance and recovery claims remain ongoing and unresolved.

Notwithstanding the significant disruption, liquidity pressure and temporary reduction in training capacity within parts of Europe, these impacts do not reflect the underlying asset strength, operational resilience or long-term strategic outlook of the Airways Aviation Group globally.

Legal Rights and Recovery

Airways Aviation France, together with relevant Group entities, has reserved and continues to reserve all legal rights arising from the events of 20 May 2025. The Group is actively pursuing appropriate legal, contractual and insurance remedies in respect of the very substantial losses and consequential damages sustained.

While the Group will not comment publicly on the detailed substance or procedural status of ongoing or prospective proceedings, it confirms that formal legal claims have been served and that the quantum of losses being pursued is material and measured in the tens of millions of euros. All rights are expressly reserved.

Commitment to Students, Staff and Partners

The safety, education and career progression of students and cadets remain paramount. Airways Aviation Group continues to engage directly, transparently and constructively with students, staff, airline partners and other stakeholders to ensure continuity of training, clarity of communication and appropriate academic, operational and pastoral support.

Despite the pressures arising from the incident, the Group remains fully committed to delivering high-quality, regulatory-compliant aviation training across its global network. Student progression, examination integrity, certification standards and instructor oversight continue to be maintained in accordance with applicable regulatory approvals.

Global Group Position

Airways Aviation Group remains a leading international aviation education and training organisation with a strong global footprint and long-standing relationships across airline, defence and government sectors. The events in France do not diminish the Group's training standards, regulatory approvals, global partnerships or long-term strategic objectives.

The Group is actively undertaking planning and restructuring within its European operations to ensure an efficient, sustainable and appropriately scaled platform, while continuing to meet all applicable regulatory, safety and quality requirements.

Airways Aviation Group thanks its students, cadets, staff, airline partners and the wider aviation community for their professionalism, support and understanding during this challenging period.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.