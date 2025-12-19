MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lion Rock Announces Engagement of Resource Stock Digest

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB1) (the " Company " or " Lion Rock ") announces that it has entered into an awareness campaign service agreement (the " Service Agreement ") with Resource Stock Digest (" RSD "), under the terms of which RSD will create in-depth reports on behalf of the Company and distribute such reports to its existing database. It will also purchase media to generate new interest in the Company, including display advertisements, native advertisements and email dedicated advertisements. The term of the Service Agreement is for one year starting December 23, 2025, at a fee of US$150,000.

All fees payable by the Company to RSD pursuant to the terms of the Service Agreement will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

RSD is owned and operated by Nicholas Hodge and Gerardo Del Real and is based in Texas, USA. The Company and RSD act at arm's length, and RSD has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest, except that Nicholas Hodge owns or controls 280,000 common shares of the Company (" Shares ") and 250,000 Share purchase warrants; and Gerardo Del Real owns or controls 2,500,000 Shares and 2,500,000 Share purchase warrants.

The Service Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). RSD has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange in providing the services to the Company under the Service Agreement.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include statements regarding the investor relations activities to be performed by RSD and the approval of the Exchange of the Service Agreement. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required approval of the Exchange for the Service Agreement, risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will obtain the required Exchange approval for the Service Agreement. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.







