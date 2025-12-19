403
On The Winter Solstice, Humanity Is Invited Into A Night To Illuminate Grief-A Global Pause For Connection And Peace.
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On the longest and darkest night of the year, people across the globe are invited to pause together for A Night to Illuminate Grief -a powerful, inclusive gathering honoring both personal and collective loss, and affirming a truth shared by all people: we are not alone.
Hosted by LIGHT Movement (Love In Grief, Held Together), this annual community ritual takes place on the Winter Solstice, a time long recognized across cultures as a moment of reflection, meaning-making, and return. As the earth itself holds darkness and the promise of light, participants will gather to acknowledge grief in all its forms-death, illness, trauma, loss of identity, safety, relationship, community, homeland, and hope.
“We are living in a time of profound collective grief,” says Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT, founder of LIGHT Movement.“When grief goes unacknowledged, it often shows up as anger, isolation, and division. When grief is witnessed-together-it becomes connection, compassion, and humanity.”
A Night to Illuminate Grief is intentionally non-denominational and inclusive, welcoming people of all spiritual backgrounds, identities, and life experiences. Through candle-lighting, spoken word, music, reflection, and shared ritual, the evening creates space to name loss, honor love, and remember our shared humanity.
This event reflects LIGHT Movement's core purpose:
Mission
To bring grief and loss support and education to all people through somatic-based, accessible, evidence-informed practices.
Vision
To create a world of peaceful, compassionate communities where no one grieves alone.
Core Goals
Remind people they are not alone in their grief
Teach the science of grief and somatic tools that support mind-body integration, meaning-making, and growth
Provide compassionate resources and community connection for those who are grieving
Stand in solidarity with all people and all types of grief and loss, through a social-justice lens
Participants will be invited to:
Honor both personal and collective grief
Join a global pause, gathering with others around the world at the same moment
Experience grief as something meant to be held in community, not in isolation
Remember that grief is not something to fix, but something to witness, honor, and carry together
The evening will conclude with opportunities to connect with local and national grief-support organizations, reinforcing LIGHT Movement's commitment to community care and collective healing.
Event Details
What: A Night to Illuminate Grief – A Global Pause
When: December 21, 2025 | 7:00 PM MT
Where: In-Person in Denver, CO & Livestreamed Globally
Cost: Free and open to the public
Who: All people. All types of grief.
About LIGHT Movement
Founded in 2023, LIGHT Movement is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing somatic-based grief support, education, and community rituals to people worldwide. Through accessible programs, trainings, and collective gatherings, LIGHT Movement helps individuals and communities work with grief and grow through it-together.
