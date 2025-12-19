Precision Meets Affordability, Ace Therapeutics Unveils In Vivo Efficacy Testing Services For IBD Drug Candidates

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ace Therapeutics, a preclinical contract research provider, announced recently that it has launched in vivo efficacy testing services for IBD drug candidates. Building on in vitro successes to translate into clinical advances, the services meld state-of-the-art precision with affordable solutions that enable biotech and pharmaceutical organizations to expedite their IBD drug discovery efforts.

In vivo efficacy studies are an important milestone in innovative drug development and a key limiting factor for downstream development. Given how challenging IBD research is, from the complex nature of disease mechanisms to the requirement for a sound preclinical data pack, Ace Therapeutics has developed a full suite of validated preclinical IBD drug testing services based on well-validated animal models – and featuring state-of-the-art analytical options.

Comprehensive Animal Models for Unmatched Relevance

Ace Therapeutics offers a diverse portfolio of IBD animal models to suit every research need, including:

l Chemical-induced models (such as the DSS-induced colitis model);

l T cell transfer models;

l Genetically engineered models.

Each model is rigorously maintained to ensure reproducibility, providing clients with biologically relevant data that reflects real-world disease pathology.

All-Inclusive Efficacy Assessment Capabilities

To deliver a holistic view of drug performance, the services include a full spectrum of evaluations:

l Disease Activity Index (DAI) scoring;

l Colon length and weight analysis;

l In vivo colonoscopy;

l Histological and immunohistochemical evaluation of intestinal tissue;

l Inflammatory marker assessment (via ELISA, MSD, Luminex, CBA, and more);

l Oxidative stress marker detection;

l Intestinal permeability measurement;

l Myeloperoxidase (MPO) analysis in colon tissue;

Speed, Customization, and Affordability-Core to the Offering

Ace Therapeutics' in vivo efficacy testing for IBD is engineered to streamline drug development without compromising quality:

l Rapid study start-up: Accelerates timelines to keep drug candidates on track;

l Tailored study designs: Each project is customized to align with clients' specific research goals, whether for proof-of-concept or therapeutic efficacy validation;

l Integrated research platforms: Seamlessly combines in vivo imaging, biomarker analysis, flow cytometry, and histopathology to eliminate workflow bottlenecks;

l Actionable reports: Fast, reproducible data is delivered in detailed, client-specific reports, unlocking insights into disease mechanisms and treatment potential;

l Affordable access: Breaks down cost barriers, making high-quality preclinical testing accessible to small biotechs, large pharma, and academic researchers alike.

“We understand that advancing an IBD drug candidate requires both precision and efficiency-every data point matters, and time is of the essence,” said the business development manager at Ace Therapeutics.“Our in vivo efficacy testing services are designed to deliver reliable, actionable results at a competitive price point, empowering our clients to make confident decisions as they progress toward clinical trials. With our expertise in IBD models and analytical techniques, we're proud to be a partner in the fight against this debilitating disease.”

