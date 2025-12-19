ESAC Design Announces Global Expansion And New Cultural Tourism Strategy For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) ESAC Design, a long-standing leader in themed entertainment and environmental art, is preparing for a major international expansion in 2026 following years of extensive project growth across Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Founded in 2003, the company has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive solutions for commercial amusement environments, including children's theme parks, wax museums, family entertainment centers, and immersive cultural destinations.

For more than two decades, ESAC Design has operated as both an industry pioneer and an active shaper of China's theme park evolution. Its integrated service model, covering planning, creative design, engineering, installation, and operational support, has positioned the firm as a preferred partner for companies seeking unique, high-impact experiential spaces. The company's continued emphasis on originality, user engagement, and long-term commercial value has reinforced its status as a dominant force in the global entertainment design sector.

Widespread Project Growth Across Multiple Regions

ESAC Design reported significant progress throughout 2025 as the company strengthened its overseas footprint, delivering projects in North America, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.







China

In China, the firm undertook planning and renovation work for Guangzhou's Chimelong Paradise Happy World, one of the country's most influential amusement parks. ESAC Design also continued its long-term collaborations with well-known entertainment brands such as MELAND, Mai Luo Baby King, and Tropical Rainforest.

Africa and the Middle East

In Algeria, ESAC oversaw the full design and construction of VISAPARK Children's Amusement Park. The company also advanced a major entertainment complex in Baghdad and initiated a new project in Uzbekistan, marking its entry into a rapidly developing Central Asian market.

Europe

In Poland, a 10,000-square-meter experience center is set to launch with ESAC as the lead design firm. The company is also planning a new family entertainment center in Turkey, further cementing its presence in both mature and emerging European markets.

Australia

ESAC completed design and construction work for AREA51's second, third, and fourth stores while contributing to the ongoing development of the chain's fifth flagship location, which is currently under construction. AREA51, now recognized as one of Australia's leading large-format entertainment chains, has credited ESAC for helping refine and expand its brand identity.

United States

In the United States, the company delivered design and construction services for EMOJI X TOYBOX in Boston and CLAWCADE in New York. ESAC also confirmed plans to begin development on a new large-scale themed attraction in North America in the coming year.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia saw two major developments: the KLEBANG entertainment project and the AI World Experience Centre, completed in partnership with i-City and recognized as Malaysia's first robotics-themed interactive experience center.







Across all regions, the company's projects highlighted its capability to translate complex cultural themes and commercial requirements into operational entertainment destinations.

Milestones and Client Responses

Among ESAC Design's 2025 accomplishments was MOROM, located in Zhengzhou Yongwei MUSE Shopping Park. The 6,000-square-meter, multi-level play space, which includes over 40 themed zones, received the Gold Ding Award for Cultural Tourism Planning & Design at the 17th Zhongshan International Games & Amusement Fair. MOROM's founder, Wang Yuan, praised the firm for“creativity and execution that exceeded expectations.”

In Europe, Hopa Lupa by ESAC DESIGN has awarded the prestigious Golden Lollipop Award:“ Best Indoor Playground of 2025”, highlighting standout family entertainment centers (FECs) with unique concepts. Its client representative, Sabri, described ESAC's design and implementation capabilities as“outstanding.”







In Australia, Jason Wang, the founder of AREA51, which is rapidly emerging as a leading indoor playground brand, commended the company for its“deep understanding of the brand's tone” and its ability to create immersive environments that could be efficiently replicated across multiple locations.

Strategic Priorities for 2026

Based on current growth patterns, ESAC Design is preparing a multi-level expansion plan for 2026 centered around international visibility, flagship project development, and deeper integration between design and commercial performance.







Global Landmark Projects

The company is prioritizing high-value markets in Europe and the Middle East, where it intends to develop landmark entertainment complexes designed to serve as urban icons and cultural tourism anchors.

Brand Visibility at International Expos

ESAC plans to increase participation in global exhibitions, including IAAPA and SEA Expo, as part of efforts to reinforce its global reputation in experience design and tourism development.

Design–Tech–Asset Ecosystem

A key initiative for the coming year involves establishing long-term cooperative networks with technology companies, large shopping mall groups, including Wanda and Evergrande, and top-tier international IP licensors. The goal is to merge spatial design with digital technology, smart operations, and commercial asset strategies.

“Design Equals Profit” Integration

ESAC is also strengthening its design-driven commercial model, which links creative planning directly with operational strategies, cost forecasting, and long-term earnings potential. The company says this approach ensures that projects are not only visually compelling but also built for sustainable financial performance.

Industry Outlook and Emerging Opportunities

Analysts note that ESAC Design's direction aligns with major trends shaping global amusement, cultural tourism, and family entertainment spending. Demand for multifunctional consumer spaces, ranging from indoor theme parks and sports arenas to immersive restaurants and modern museums, is expected to grow significantly, particularly in Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.

With capabilities spanning children's parks, family entertainment centers, arcades, family restaurant, wax museums, and cultural education attractions, ESAC is positioned to serve as a comprehensive provider for next-generation entertainment infrastructure. Company executives say their focus on creative innovation, technical precision, and operational viability has been central to helping clients achieve high ROI in saturated markets.

As 2026 approaches, ESAC Design is expected to play a larger role in shaping the direction of global themed entertainment, from full-scale destination parks to urban experience hubs, while expanding its influence across multiple continents.

