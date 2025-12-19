How Thoughtful Landscape Design Is Becoming The Signature Of True Luxury Homes

MENAFN - GetNews)



Design-build professionals are reshaping outdoor living as an essential part of high-end residential design.

Dec 19, 2025 - Luxury home designs are evolving because of different lifestyle demands, new functional yet aesthetic designs. Not just landscape or outdoor space, homeowners are paying closer attention to how their interior spaces look, or if they match with their exterior.

This focus on coherence between inside and outside has brought outdoor spaces into the spotlight. Thoughtful landscape design is now seen as a true expression of luxury living where every element serves a purpose.

Outdoor areas are no longer treated as decoration. They are planned with purpose. Well-designed landscapes support daily routines, quiet moments, and time spent together. They extend the home and invite people to slow down.

Level 7 Design & Build specializes in creating luxurious outdoor spaces. From expanding patios and terraces to full-scale renovations or rebuilding aging landscapes, they handle it all. Not just that, their services include custom hardscape, water features, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, gardens, and poolside designs, all tailored to the client's needs.

Using modern design tools, smart irrigation, and sustainable materials, each outdoor space is planned to be both beautiful and efficient. Innovative techniques ensure the design looks stunning while working perfectly in the Palm Springs climate.

Being based in Palm Springs, they understand how the desert climate shapes daily life. Shade, sun exposure, airflow, and year-round usability are carefully considered to make outdoor spaces both functional and visually striking.

Whether it's a modern minimalist courtyard or a lush private garden retreat, each area flows naturally from the interior, creating a seamless connection between inside and out.

Speaking with us, Greg Young shared,“Outdoor spaces should feel welcoming and easy to use. In Palm Springs, they are a core part of the home. When designed thoughtfully, they create balance and comfort.”

As homeowners continue to seek spaces that feel personal and grounding, thoughtful landscape design is becoming a lasting standard. It reflects a deeper shift in how luxury homes are imagined and experienced.

About Level 7 Design & Build

Level 7 Design & Build is a California-based design-build firm creating refined residential environments that connect architecture with landscape.

With extensive experience in Palm Springs–influenced design and desert living, the firm approaches each project holistically, shaping homes where interior spaces and outdoor environments work together seamlessly.

Greg Young, owner and general contractor, brings over twenty-five years of experience in design and construction, emphasizing thoughtful planning, environmental response, and enduring craftsmanship.