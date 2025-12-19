Tayybeh Announces Upcoming Move From Kitsilano To New Broadway Location In Vancouver

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Tayybeh logo"Tayybeh is relocating to 151 W Broadway in Vancouver BC, expanding future dine-in and event rental space while continuing catering services citywide.

VANCOUVER, BC - Known for its authentic Syrian cuisine and inclusive menus, Kitsilano-based restaurant and catering company Tayybeh has announced its move to a new space at 151 W Broadway. The new location offers increased seating capacity and expanded space to support future event space rentals, live music, and community events.

While the Broadway location is not yet open to the public for dine-in service, catering services in Vancouver remain fully available for events of all sizes. Customers can continue to place orders for retail items and holiday catering for home gatherings, workplace functions, and other events.

A locally-owned business built and run by a team of experienced newcomer women, Tayybeh offers menus that are well-suited for a wide range of dietary needs, including halal, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. This makes the catering services approachable and enjoyable for many guests of corporate events, cultural celebrations, gatherings, weddings, and other events big and small throughout the Lower Mainland.

Tayybeh's breakfast catering is ideal for early morning meetings, workshops, and conferences, while coffee and tea catering offers a lighter option with hot beverages and snacks for shorter events or breaks. Boxed meal catering supports office lunches, team gatherings, and at-home events, offering convenient, individually portioned meals without compromising on flavour or quality.

For hosts seeking more flexibility, a la carte catering allows menus to be customized using best-selling Middle Eastern appetizers, hot dishes, and desserts. Their lunch and dinner catering is also a reliable choice for workplace functions, dinner parties, and community events.

For larger-scale occasions, gala and plated event catering services provide structured menus suitable for formal events and conferences, while wedding catering options are also available for couples looking to create a personalized menu from starters through dessert.

Announcements regarding dine-in at 151 W Broadway will be shared once confirmed.

For more information, including catering service and retail inquiries, call (236) 471-6257, email ... or visit .

Updates will also be shared on Instagram @tayybeh

Contact:

Tayybeh | Dine-in Takeout and Catering

Address: 151 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5Y 1P4

Phone: (236) 471-6257