Simon Pearce Releases New Neo-Noir Crime Thriller Desert Dirt

Riverside County, California, where the sun scorches the land and the past refuses to stay buried, is the unforgiving setting of Desert Dirt, the explosive new crime thriller by Welsh author and filmmaker Simon Pearce, released December 13, 2025, by Space Monkey Creations.

In this ruthless neo-noir tale, justice is blurred, vengeance is currency, and survival comes at a steep cost. The desert becomes a character of its own, watching, waiting, and swallowing secrets whole.

Desert Dirt follows three men whose lives collide in violent and irreversible ways:

Detective Sam Quade, a cop who knows how to weaponize his badge, cleans up Riverside County's filth while quietly profiting from it. But after years of chasing killers, he finds himself hunting something far more dangerous, the truth. And the truth always demands blood.

Kyle, newly released from prison, walks free into a world that no longer exists. The woman he loved has vanished, and the answers he seeks lie buried beneath lies, dirt, and corpses. His search drags him into the savage underworld of outlaw bikers, gangs, and crime families, where every revelation tightens the noose.

Nicky Hill, a silver-tongued crime boss with a perfectly tailored suit and a reputation built on fear, has survived by making ruthless decisions. But death has come calling, and to stay alive, Nicky must remind everyone why his name once made grown men flinch.

Three paths. One shared truth. And at the center of it all, a girl named Suzie Q, whose name is etched in blood across the desert.

Unrelenting, violent, and steeped in noir atmosphere, Desert Dirt is a hard-boiled crime thriller about power, revenge, and the bodies left behind when the dust finally settles.

About the Author

Simon Pearce is an author from Wales with a background in film and scriptwriting. His debut novel, Taking Care of Business, is an adaptation of the feature film he directed and co-wrote. Known for cinematic storytelling and a dark, transgressive edge, Pearce's work explores flawed characters, moral rot, and brutal consequences. His stories carry a clear parental advisory, packed with sex, drugs, and violence, making him a natural fit for Space Monkey Creations Ltd. Readers have been warned.

Book Information:

Desert Dirt

By Simon Pearce Published by Space Monkey Creations Release Date: December 13, 2025 ISBN: 9781916050396 Genre: Crime Fiction | Hard-Boiled Neo-Noir

