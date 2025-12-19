A Father's Fairytale Turns Dark In New Psychological Thriller Princess Mommy By Gitte Tamar

Tamlor & Tomes proudly announces the release of Princess Mommy, a haunting new psychological horror novel by Gitte Tamar that explores the fragile boundary between innocence and terror, and the devastating cost of the stories we tell to survive.

Told through the eyes of five-year-old Lillie, Princess Mommy immerses readers in a world shaped by fairy tales and imagination. To Lillie, her mother is a radiant princess who vanishes into secret towers, and her father, John, is a noble knight protecting their small kingdom from unseen threats. It is a world of magic and make-believe, and the only reality Lillie knows.

But beneath the glittering surface lies something far more disturbing.

John's devotion to shielding his daughter from the brutal truths of their home life leads him to rewrite reality itself. Each bedtime story becomes a carefully constructed illusion meant to keep Lillie safe from the horrors lurking just beyond her understanding. As the cracks in this fantasy begin to widen, Lillie starts to notice the shadows hiding between the lines of her stories. And once the illusion begins to unravel, the truth that emerges is more terrifying than any monster she could have imagined.

Blending emotional depth with relentless psychological tension, Princess Mommy examines love twisted by fear, protection warped into deception, and the lasting scars of childhood trauma. With its unsettling atmosphere and slow-burn dread, the novel is a must-read for fans of The Push, Room, and Baby Teeth.

About the Author

Brigitte, "Gitte," Tamar was born in a small rural Oregon town. Growing up, she was enthralled by scary tales featuring poetic tones and consistently gravitated towards writing darkened narratives. In the different storylines, Brigitte explores the harsh realities of social issues faced by today's generations. This includes the dark outcomes brought on by peer pressure, addiction, homelessness, mental illness, childhood trauma, and abuse. She feels it is essential to share narratives that refrain from sugarcoating the topics society tends to shy away from.

Connect with the Author Online

Website:

Instagram:

Facebook:

TikTok:

YouTube: @gittetamar

Goodreads:

BookBub:

Princess Mommy is available for purchase on Amazon at

Book Details

Title: Princess Mommy

Author: Gitte Tamar

Publisher: Tamlor & Tomes

Publication Date: December 12, 2025

ISBN: 9781958201411

Genre: Horror, Dark Fiction, Psychological Thriller

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

psychological-thriller-horror-princess-mommy-by-gitte-tamar/