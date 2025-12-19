Core Medical Center Launches Specialized Balance And Fall Prevention Program In Kansas City

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A patient undergoing her fall prevention program under the supervision of a trained provider."Core Medical Center has launched a specialized balance and fall prevention program in Kansas City, Missouri. Designed for area seniors, the program combines evidence-based assessments with personalized therapy to reduce fall risks and enhance mobility. Led by founder Aston Goldsworthy, the initiative addresses a critical gap in preventive care, helping older adults maintain independence through gait training and strength building.

Falls remain a leading cause of injury and loss of independence among older adults throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. According to healthcare professionals, many falls are preventable through proper assessment, targeted intervention, and ongoing balance training. Core Medical Center's balance and fall prevention in Kansas City program aims to provide local seniors with accessible, comprehensive care focused on maintaining mobility and independence.

"We're seeing an increasing number of patients and their families seeking proactive solutions before a serious fall occurs," said Aston Goldsworthy, owner and founder of Core Medical Center. "This program addresses a critical gap in preventive care for our aging population in Kansas City. Many seniors experience balance changes that develop gradually, and early intervention can make a significant difference in maintaining their quality of life and independence."

The challenge facing many older adults extends beyond physical limitations. Fear of falling itself can lead to reduced activity levels, social isolation, and accelerated physical decline. Patients in Kansas City and surrounding areas often struggle to find specialized programs that address both the physical aspects of balance and the confidence needed to remain active. Traditional medical approaches may identify fall risk but often lack comprehensive follow-through with structured intervention programs.

Core Medical Center's balance and fall prevention program takes a multifaceted approach to reducing fall risk. The program begins with thorough fall risk assessment to identify specific balance deficits, strength limitations, gait abnormalities, and environmental factors that may contribute to falling. Based on individual assessment results, patients receive personalized treatment plans that may include:



Balance-specific exercises designed to improve stability and coordination

Gait training to enhance walking patterns and confidence during mobility

Strength building focused on lower extremity muscles critical for stability

Proprioceptive training to improve body awareness and spatial orientation

Education on home safety modifications and fall prevention strategies Progress monitoring with objective measures to track improvement over time

The program emphasizes functional outcomes that directly impact daily activities. Rather than generic exercise recommendations, interventions target the specific deficits identified during assessment. This individualized approach may help patients regain confidence in their mobility while developing skills that support long-term independence.

What distinguishes Core Medical Center's offering is the integration of specialized equipment and assessment tools specifically designed for fall prevention. The clinic has invested in balance assessment technology that provides objective data on stability and fall risk factors. This clinical infrastructure enables the team to establish baseline measurements and track meaningful progress throughout the treatment process.

"We've structured this program to be both clinically rigorous and accessible to seniors who may have never participated in formal balance therapy," Goldsworthy explained. "Our goal is to meet patients where they are and help them progress at a pace that builds confidence alongside physical capability. We're committed to serving the Kansas City community with programs that address the real concerns affecting our aging population."

The program also emphasizes ongoing support and education for family members and caregivers. Understanding that fall prevention extends beyond clinical sessions, Core Medical Center provides resources and training to help create safer home environments and support systems that reinforce gains made during therapy.

Local seniors interested in the balance and fall prevention program can schedule a consultation through the Core Medical Center website or by contacting the clinic directly. The practice is currently accepting new patients and welcomes individuals at various levels of fall risk, from those seeking preventive assessment to those who have experienced falls and wish to reduce future risk.

Core Medical Center serves Kansas City and surrounding Missouri communities with accessible programs designed specifically for the needs of older adults. The balance therapy program represents the clinic's commitment to addressing preventive care needs within the local senior population. More information about the balance and fall prevention in Kansas City program, including eligibility criteria and scheduling options, is available on the clinic's website.

About Core Medical Center

Core Medical Center is a comprehensive healthcare practice located in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded by Aston Goldsworthy, the practice specializes in programs designed to support health, mobility, and independence across the lifespan. Core Medical Center is committed to providing patients in Kansas City and surrounding areas with evidence-based treatment options for age-related health challenges, chronic conditions, and preventive care needs. The practice emphasizes accessible, patient-centered care that addresses both immediate health concerns and long-term wellness goals.