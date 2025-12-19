Puri Agung Peliatan Hosts 8Th WCH Royal Summit Delegates With Exemplary Hospitality

MENAFN - GetNews)



The 8th WCH Royal Summit delegation was hosted by the Kingdom of Peliatan (Puri Agung Peliatan) in Bali, where they received exemplary Balinese hospitality. The visit featured a personal tour of the kingdom's architecture and sacred temples by the King and Queen, who shared the spiritual heart of Balinese Hinduism. During the event, Queen Mariam and WCH honored the King for his dedication to cultural preservation and peace in front of an assembly of world leaders.







The historic Kingdom of Peliatan in Bali, recently played host to an esteemed delegation from the 8th We Care for Humanity (WCH) Royal Summit. The visit underscored the importance of cultural diplomacy and collaboration between global royal houses and leaders.

The King and Queen of Peliatan, His Majesty Cokorda Gde Putra Nindia and Sagung Ratu Sri Jayalaksmi, extended amazing hospitality to the international delegates, personally guiding them through a profound experience of Balinese culture and heritage. The visit included a comprehensive tour of the kingdom, showcasing its unique architecture and vibrant community life. A highlight was the privilege of visiting the sacred temple, offering the delegates a glimpse into the spiritual heart of the kingdom and the deep-rooted traditions of Balinese Hinduism. The royal hosts ensured the comfort of their guests, serving traditional and exquisite Balinese snacks throughout the engagement.

Recognition and Chief Guests:

During the summit's visit, WCH, led by its Founder and President, Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, bestowed a significant award upon the King of Peliatan in recognition of his dedication to preserving cultural heritage and promoting peace.

The King was honored by the presence of a distinguished assembly of Chief Guests, including:



H.E. Ivo Josipovic (Former President of Croatia)

HRM Nana Akomanyi Essando V., ruler of the Kingdom of Gomoa Odumase, Ghana

HM Sultan Zulkarnain Mastura Kudarat, Supreme Sultan of Maguindanao, Philippines

HM Sri Radya H.R.I. Lukman Soemadisoeria, King of Sumedang Larang, Philippines

HM Sultan Sepuh Aloeda II, R.H. Rahardjo Djali Ak, MASC, CMA, CFA, Sultan of Keraton Kasepuhan Cirebon Dr. Dhadja Raden Ayu Mgad. Yani Wss Kuswodijoyo, Ruler of Sultanate Sumenep, Secretary General of MAKN.







About the Kingdom of Peliatan:

The Kingdom of Peliatan, officially Puri Agung Peliatan, is one of the most culturally significant royal houses in the Ubud region of Bali. Its history is deeply interwoven with the development of Balinese arts, particularly dance, music, and painting, which flourished under the patronage of its early rulers. Established centuries ago, Peliatan is renowned globally as a center for traditional Legong and Barong dances, many of which were created and refined within its palace walls. The kingdom has survived historical upheavals, consistently serving as a beacon of cultural resilience and a guardian of ancestral Balinese practices, making it a critical hub for global cultural exchange.

Biography of the King:

The current King, His Majesty Cokorda Gde Putra Nindia, of Puri Agung Peliatan, has championed the modern revitalization of the Kingdom's cultural outreach alongside his Queen, Sagung Ratu Sri Jayalaksmi. A devoted patron of the arts, he has focused his reign on sustainable tourism that respects local traditions and empowering the youth through cultural education. His commitment to preserving the kingdom's spiritual sites while actively engaging with the international community exemplifies a modern monarch dedicated to both heritage and global cooperation. He continues the legacy of his ancestors by ensuring the Peliatan Palace remains a vibrant center for the traditional arts that define Bali.

A Message of Gratitude from HRH Queen Mariam:

“My deepest gratitude goes out to His Majesty Cokorda Gde Putra Nindia, Queen Sagung Ratu Sri Jayalaksmi, and the entire Royal House of Peliatan for their unparalleled warmth and hospitality. The experience of touring the kingdom and witnessing its sacred traditions was truly moving and inspiring for all the royal delegates. The success of the 8th WCH Royal Summit in Bali was significantly enhanced by this profound cultural exchange. We look forward to many more collaborations dedicated to peace and humanitarian service.” – HRH Queen Mariam, Founder and President of We Care for Humanity

Acknowledgments:

The success of this high-profile visit was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the Summit's Indonesian Committee. The Committee, led by Vice Marshall (Ret) Dr. I Nyoman Trisantosa, S. IP., M.TR (HAN) and co-coordinator Ms. Devy Marcus, ensured flawless coordination and logistics for the royal visit to the Kingdom of Peliatan.

Video Link: