Energy Storage Market Size Is Growing At 9.53% CAGR, North America To Be The Fastest Growing Region Mordor Intelligence Report

"Energy Storage Market Outlook"According to Mordor Intelligence, Energy Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Forecast 2025-2030," offers an in-depth analysis of the regional dynamics shaping this rapidly evolving industry.

The global energy storage market

As global energy usage patterns shift toward renewables like solar and wind, there is an increased need for robust storage options to manage intermittent generation and ensure reliable electricity delivery.

Emerging Trends in Energy Storage Market

Growing Battery Energy Storage Adoption

Lithium-ion and other battery technologies are recording strong growth within the energy storage sector. While traditional pumped-storage hydroelectricity still holds a substantial share of the market, battery energy storage systems (BESS) are expanding quickly thanks to improved cost efficiencies. Battery systems are expected to grow at a faster rate than many other technologies during the forecast period, reflecting wider adoption in on-grid systems and increasing deployment in behind-the-meter and EV infrastructure applications.

Policy and Regulation Support

Government incentives, such as tax credits and renewable energy directives in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, are supporting the rollout of large-scale energy storage projects. These policies help reduce investment risk and improve the commercial case for integrating storage with renewable generation, particularly on utility grids and in remote or off-grid locations.

Shift Toward Flexible Capacity for Renewables Integration

As wind and solar portfolios expand, so does the need for flexible energy storage capacity to smooth generation variability. Systems capable of longer-duration storage (exceeding six hours) are gaining more attention in markets prioritizing multi-hour dispatchability. This trend has increased interest in a variety of storage formats, including flow batteries and thermal storage, alongside established pumped hydro installations.

Energy Storage Segmentation

By Technology



Batteries: Rapidly expanding, with battery systems forecast to deliver significant market gains through 2030.

Pumped-Storage Hydroelectricity: Continues to hold a major share of market revenue, especially in regions with existing infrastructure. Thermal, Compressed Air, and Other Technologies: Gaining interest in niche applications where longer duration or unique performance profiles are needed.

By Connectivity



On-Grid Systems: Make up the bulk of current energy storage deployments and play a central role in utility grid management. Off-Grid Systems: Growing faster than on-grid in percentage terms as remote and rural installations adopt storage for resilience and cost savings.

By Application



Grid-Scale Utility Projects: Represent a large portion of the market size as utilities seek energy balancing, peak shaving, and renewable integration.

EV Charging and Transport: Growing in prominence as electrification trends accelerate and energy storage becomes essential for supporting charging infrastructure. Residential and Commercial/Industrial Segments: Increasingly deployed for behind-the-meter energy management and backup power.

Top Key Players



Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

Tesla Inc.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd. Fluence Energy Inc.

Conclusion: Outlook and Market Dynamics

Rising demand for flexible capacity and grid stability is driving investments in energy storage as utilities and commercial users look to improve reliability and energy efficiency. In parallel, expanding applications-from EV charging systems to off-grid resilience projects-continue to broaden the addressable market.

