GAMIVO Lists Top 10 Simulation Games To Play In 2026

Managing a metropolis, flying a Boeing 747 across the Atlantic, or simply washing houses with a high-powered hose are just a few of the experiences simulation games can offer. These games provide escape, stepping into different lives and professions. For those interested in this immersive genre, GAMIVO, a popular platform with discounted video games, lists the top 10 simulation games.







Become a skilled farmer

Farming Simulator 25, the latest installment in this beloved series, expands on its predecessors with many new features, more machinery, and enhanced graphics that bring the countryside to life. Managing a farm provides a uniquely rewarding and tranquil experience for both seasoned agriculturalists and city dwellers.

A truly relaxing experience

PowerWash Simulator revolves around cleaning things with a power washer. Blasting away layers of dirt and grime to reveal pristine surfaces provides a meditative and stress-free experience, perfect for unwinding during long, cold evenings.

“Simulation games on GAMIVO include both quite obvious themes, such as driving or farming, but sometimes they can get pretty unexpected. PowerWash Simulator is a prime example of this genre. It's very basic, but incredibly satisfying mechanics prove that good games are not always about complex goals,” explains Marta Wawrzyniak, the GAMIVO representative.

Flip a house or two

House Flipper 2 builds upon the original's satisfying formula of buying, renovating, and selling houses for profit. With improved mechanics, more design options, and a new Sandbox Mode, it offers opportunities to create homes from the ground up, appealing to fans of before-and-after transformations.

The classic that requires little introduction

The Sims 4 remains the most iconic life simulation game. In The Sims 4, or any installment in the series, players can craft multigenerational stories, design stunning homes, and enjoy endless entertainment with a wide variety of expansion packs. With a vast library of DLCs and community-created content, the possibilities remain almost limitless.

“The Sims 4, as well as other entries in this 25-year-long history, is one of the most beloved games. Its numerous expansion packs led to a massive franchise where players can do basically anything: from pursuing careers, taking care of animals, to partaking in exciting, sometimes whimsical adventures in a variety of themes,” adds Marta.

Travelling with a mission

Euro Truck Simulator 2 offers the chance to explore a massive recreation of Europe while delivering cargo. The calming rhythm and realistic driving mechanics have earned it a dedicated fanbase. Players can customize their trucks, build logistics companies, and enjoy scenic views from their cab.

Creating a dream zoological garden

Planet Zoo is the ultimate simulation game for animal fanatics. Developed by the creators of Planet Coaster, it involves building intricate habitats, managing animal welfare, and educating visitors. The lifelike animals, each with complex needs and behaviors, make their care both challenging and enjoyable.

“Planet Zoo is an example of one of the best simulation games on GAMIVO. The game's complex mechanics and attention to detail make it a wonderful gaming experience,” explains the GAMIVO's representative.

Managing a unique campus

Following the success of Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus shifted focus to building and managing a university. Instead of traditional academic courses, it features wild classes like Knight School and Gastronomy. It combines deep strategy with humor in a management sim format.

Stunning flying simulation

Microsoft Flight Simulator provides an unparalleled level of realism for those interested in aviation. Real-world map data makes it possible to fly anywhere on Earth in a wide range of detailed aircraft, offering breathtakingly immersive experiences.

Design, build, and manage a metropolis

Cities: Skylines serves as a definitive modern city-builder, providing tools to design, build, and manage every aspect of a sprawling metropolis. From road networks and public transport to zoning and tax policies, it offers both incredible creativity and strategic depth.

A ZOO with a twist

Jurassic World: Evolution 3 is a captivating simulation game where players build a Jurassic Park and take care of fascinating dinosaurs, including aquatic and flying reptiles. With complex management systems, the game involves handling everything from dinosaur containment to guest satisfaction while managing the risk of park failures. This title definitely could be described as one of the top simulation games of 2026.

“Simulation games open the door to new worlds, professions, and hobbies. Whether seeking relaxation or a deep strategic challenge, all these titles offer great fun for both experienced and new players. Many players who buy games on GAMIV pick this genre, proving that this genre is quite popular among gamers,” concludes Wawrzyniak.