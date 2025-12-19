GAMIVO Unveils Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games Of 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Only a fraction of 2026 video game releases have been announced so far, but the list of already announced titles indicates that it's going to be another exciting year for gamers around the world and the gaming industry. Experts from GAMIVO, one of the most popular video game digital distribution platforms, selected its top 10 games of 2026 that are particularly worth waiting for.







1. GTA VI

The new entry in Rockstar's flagship series will let players return to Vice City, the GTA version of Miami, and follow two protagonists: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The game was planned to be released in 2025, but it was postponed until November 19, 2026. As a result, the action-adventure behemoth is going to be the hottest release of the holiday season in 2026.

“GTA VI is supposed to be the most expensive, the biggest, and the most bombastic game ever created. Some experts predict that it will shake the whole gaming industry. I'm not convinced that it's going to change the year count to After and Before GTA VI. Nonetheless, it will be more than a video game release. It will be a cultural event covered by all mainstream media outlets,” suggests Andrzej Bazylczuk from GAMIVO.

2. The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Witcher IV will not come out earlier than 2027, but in the meantime, Geralt fans will get a thrilling alternative. The Blood of Dawnwalker is a dark fantasy action RPG created by Rebel Wolves, a studio created by former CD Projekt RED developers. Hence, gamers expect a similar experience, with moral dilemmas, difficult choices, exhilarating gameplay, and memorable characters. However, this time they will explore Vale Sangora, a fictional Carpathian kingdom.

3. Marvel's Wolverine

The upcoming action-adventure games from Insomniac Games will follow the way paved by Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequels. The game is supposed to premiere in late 2026 and will initially be available exclusively on PlayStation 5. Given Logan's personality, fans can expect a darker story than in the Spider-Man games.

4. Resident Evil Requiem

Horror fans have lately gotten many great games, including Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill f. Soon, another fan-favorite series will get a new installment. Resident Evil Requiem will come out on February 27, 2026, on PC, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and Switch 2. Players will return to Raccoon City as FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. Requirem will offer a choice between FPP and TPP gameplay.

5. 007 First Light

The legendary James Bond will return to the virtual world after over a decade. Action-adventure game from IO Interactive will present an original story with a young Bond before he became 007 and earned his famous license to kill. 007 First Light was developed by the studio responsible for the Hitman series, so gamers can expect diverse gameplay with many ways to improvise. Such a freedom, combined with the Bond character and universe, can result in one of the best action games of 2026.







6. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

The fourth installment in the renowned RTS series will bring an epic campaign with the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus as playable factions. The campaign can be played solo or cooperatively.

“Given the popularity of the series on our platform, I believe Dawn of War IV can be among the GAMIVO bestselling games of 2026,” suggests Andrzej Bazylczuk.

7. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The upcoming game will mix the traditional Lego gameplay with combat and gliding mechanics known from the Batman Arkham franchise. It sounds like a recipe for a perfect action game for both young and experienced gamers.

8. Slay the Spire II

Two indie sequels, Hades II and Hollow Knight: Silksong, were among the best games of 2025. Mega Crit's Slay the Spire II will try to replicate this success in 2026. The original game, released in 2019, mesmerized gamers with addictive and polished gameplay, encouraging many developers to feature roguelike and deck-building mechanics in their games. The sequel will introduce new cards and characters. The early access version of Slay the Spire II will debut in March 2026.

9. Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

It's another beloved series and a contender for the crown of the best strategy game of 2026. The game will bring back its characteristic turn-based gameplay, but this time players will explore Jadame, a continent featured in Might and Magic VIII.

10. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Besides Wolverine, Marvel fans will get an action-adventure game from Skydance New Media with Captain America, Black Panther, Gabriel Jones, and Nanali as playable characters. Together, they will have to thwart Hydra's plans in occupied Paris.

“Amy Henning, the brilliant writer and producer behind the Soul Reaver and Uncharted series, is involved in the development, so fans may hope for one of the most compelling stories in Marvel history,” stated the GAMIVO representative.