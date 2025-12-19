Vape Guardian Solves False-Alert Crisis In Vape Detection

MENAFN - GetNews) Vape Guardian has solved the false-alert problem plaguing vape detectors, cutting genuine vaping and related incidents by over 95% in under five weeks.







Vape Guardian, the UK-based, purpose-led safety technology company founded by Simon and Jean Hassett, today announced impact results showing that sites using its multi-sensor platform have reduced genuine vaping and related incidents by over 95% in under five weeks.

The results come as many organisations report that other brands of vape detectors have been rendered almost unusable by constant false alerts from aerosols, cleaning products and other air pollutants. In contrast, Vape Guardian's technology is specifically engineered to distinguish real vape events from everyday background aerosols, restoring confidence in monitoring and enforcement.

“Facilities teams were telling us the same story all over the world: they installed vape detectors, got bombarded with false alerts from deodorant and cleaning sprays, and eventually had to mute or rip them out,” said Simon Hassett, Co-Founder of Vape Guardian.

“We built Vape Guardian to solve that problem first. If you can't trust the alerts, you can't change behaviour. Our data now shows that when alerts are accurate, vaping incidents fall fast – typically by more than 95% in just a few weeks.”

Tackling Hidden Vaping and Anti-Social Behaviour

Vape Guardian is deployed across schools, workplaces and leisure environments where vaping, drug use and anti-social behaviour often go unseen - particularly in toilets, changing rooms, stairwells, back-of-house corridors and staff areas.

The company's detectors combine vape and air-quality sensing with drug detection capabilities and sudden loud-noise alerts, helping organisations identify potential anti-social behaviour or safeguarding concerns without using cameras or microphones. When threshold conditions are met, designated staff can receive real-time notifications via app, email, SMS or building management systems.

“Indoor vaping isn't just a rule-breaking issue; in schools it's a safeguarding concern, and in workplaces it's a health, safety and fire risk,” added Jean Hassett, Co-Founder of Vape Guardian.

“By bringing together vape, drug, noise and air-quality insights in a single platform, we give leaders and facilities teams a much clearer picture of what's really happening in their buildings, and where they need to act.”

Designed for Overwhelmed Teams

Recognising that many schools, facilities and security teams are stretched, Vape Guardian can be configured in different modes depending on capacity and risk profile.

- Alert-led mode for high-risk areas, where teams need immediate notifications of vaping, drugs or sudden loud noises.

- Report-first mode for overwhelmed customers, where live alerts are minimised or turned off and replaced with regular summary reports, heatmaps and best-practice advice on addressing emerging problem areas.







These reports highlight trends over time, identify hotspots and suggest practical interventions: from signage and supervision patterns to layout changes and targeted education.

“Some customers want instant alerts to act in the moment. Others say, 'We don't have the people for that, just tell us where the problems are and what to do,'” noted Simon Hassett.“Vape Guardian supports both approaches. We're not just selling sensors; we're helping organisations build a smarter long-term response.”

Air-Quality Intelligence and BMS Integration

In addition to detecting vape aerosols and certain drugs, Vape Guardian continuously monitors key air-quality metrics such as particulate matter, CO2, VOCs, temperature and humidity. This enables organisations to use the same infrastructure to improve ventilation, comfort and wellbeing. Combining them to produce an air quality score and actionable insights.

The platform now integrates with a growing range of building management systems (BMS), allowing estates teams to bring vape, drug, noise and air-quality data into their existing dashboards and workflows. This integration supports:

- Estate-wide monitoring across multiple sites and regions

- Automated responses such as adjusting ventilation in problem areas

- Consistent reporting for leadership, boards and regulators

Early Multi-Site Impact

Vape Guardian's latest impact analysis covers nine early adopter sites across education, workplace and leisure settings. Across these sites, the company recorded a reduction of more than 95% in genuine vaping and related incidents within the first five weeks of operation, following a short calibration and staff-training period.

While the company stresses that results will vary by site and policy environment, the early data suggests that accurate detection (without the noise of constant false alerts) can be a powerful driver of behaviour change. Vape Guardian plans to publish a detailed impact report based on its multi-site findings, including methodology, site-level trends and practical recommendations.

“We're still at the beginning of this journey globally, but the early results are very encouraging,” said Jean Hassett.“When staff trust the system and students, employees or guests realise they can't vape unnoticed, behaviour shifts. Combine that with clear data and sensible policies, and you can make a real difference in a short period of time.”

About Vape Guardian

Vape Guardian is a UK-based, purpose-led safety and air-quality platform helping schools, workplaces and leisure venues tackle hidden vaping and anti-social behaviour. Founded by Simon and Jean Hassett, the company's multi-sensor detectors distinguish genuine vape events from aerosols and other pollutants, detect certain drugs and sudden loud noise, and continuously monitor key air-quality metrics. Vape Guardian can deliver real-time alerts or simple, report-led insights with best-practice advice, and integrates with a growing range of building management systems (BMS) for estate-wide monitoring.