Letters As Torches: The Dissemination Path And Spiritual Core Of Hu Jiaqi's Open Letters To Leaders Of Mankind

MENAFN - GetNews) With the publication of Saving Humanity in mainland China in 2007, Hu Jiaqi wrote his First Open Letter to Leaders of Mankind, marking the beginning of a nearly two-decade journey of advocating for humanity's fate through the written words. The letter was initially addressed to 26 key decision-makers-25 leaders of major countries and the United Nations Secretary-General-accompanied by his 800,000-word magnum opus, Saving Humanity, which took him 28 years to complete. These 26 letters, carrying his profound concern for humanity's survival crisis, became the starting point for disseminating his ideas.







From these initial 26 targeted letters to today's widespread outreach, the scope of Hu Jiaqi's mailing efforts has followed a clear trajectory of expansion. To draw broader attention and response to the fundamental challenges facing humanity, he gradually extended his audience to include global leaders, heads of the UN and other international organizations, top scientists, renowned scholars, business leaders, and key mainstream media figures. This expansion reflects not only a pursuit of wider ideological reach but also a deep recognition of the urgency of the issue-a common crisis of humanity requires the collective attention and coordinated efforts of pivotal forces across all fields worldwide.

As of the 12th open letter, the number of letters sent in a single mailing campaign reached 110,000, with the cumulative total of all 12 open letters approaching one million. Alongside these letters, 20,000 copies of the Chinese and English editions of Saving Humanity and over 250,000 paper letters have been dispatched. Due to the escalating volume of mailings, the associated costs and workload became increasingly burdensome. In recent mailings, emails have become the primary method of distribution, supplemented by media coverage and publication on personal and organizational websites.







Behind these figures lies nearly two decades of daily perseverance and dedication: from the meticulous refinement of letter content and the precise gathering of recipient information, to the complex process of cross-border mailing, each letter embodies Hu Jiaqi's effort and unwavering commitment. This persistence is not driven by personal fame or gain but stems purely from a sense of responsibility for humanity's future. He understands that in the face of the potential survival crisis posed by uncontrolled technology, the power of any single individual is insignificant. Only by awakening a consensus among global elites can systemic change be possible.

One million letters represent one million profound inquiries into humanity's fate and one million earnest hopes for the future. With a dedication reminiscent of“the Foolish Old Man who removed mountains”, Hu Jiaqi has built bridges of communication across borders, races, and disciplines through written words. Though his letters may not have immediately triggered a widespread global response, each mailing serves as a sowing of ideas, and every recipient holds the potential to become a spark for change. This unwavering commitment-to persevere in the face of daunting odds-forms the most moving spiritual foundation of his vision for a“new order for humanity's future”: a deep love for humanity, a commitment to responsibility, and an unyielding dedication to the future.