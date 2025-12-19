Hu Jiaqi Sends The 12Th Open Letter To Leaders Of Mankind: 110,000 Letters In Latest Dispatch, Nearing One Million In Total

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, Hu Jiaqi, founder of Humanitas Ark (formerly the Save Human Action Organization), renowned scholar, and well-known entrepreneur, completed the release of his 12th Open Letter to Leaders of Mankind. This open letter was distributed through multiple channels, including email, public media, and organizational websites, and was directed to global leaders, heads of relevant United Nations agencies, top scientists, prominent media figures, and representatives of technology companies. The latest dispatch reached 110,000 recipients. Since the first letter in 2007, the total number of letters sent in this series has approached one million, consistently focusing on the existential risks posed by the unchecked development of technology.







It is known that Hu Jiaqi has dedicated 46 years to research in the field of "technology and human survival" since 1979. His core conclusion-that "the continued uncontrolled development of technology will lead to the rapid extinction of humanity"-has been the central theme of all twelve open letters. This twelfth letter,while reaffirming his previous arguments, places particular emphasis on new risks posed by generative AI, including AI's autonomous derivation of military technological principles and its potential to manipulate public opinion. The letter once again calls for the establishment of a global unified governance mechanism to regulate the research, development, and application of high-risk technologies.

Looking back at the context of the first letter, in 2007-coinciding with the publication of his book Saving Humanity- Hu Jiaqi sent his inaugural open letter to 26 leaders of major countries, warning that the overall risks of science and technology could soon lead to human extinction. He proposed that humanity must achieve the Great Unification and use the power of a world regime to control technology. As technology has evolved, he has felt an increasing urgency to convey his message to every influential individual as quickly as possible. Consequently, the target audience of subsequent letters has expanded from leaders of major nations to include global governance figures, academic authorities, renowned media representatives, and industry leaders, forming a comprehensive advocacy network.

To date, the series of open letters has garnered responses from the international community, including political figures, Nobel laureates, international organizations, and renowned entrepreneurs. Humanitas Ark (formerly the Save Human Action Organization), founded by Hu Jiaqi in 2018, has now united over 13 million supporters across 255 countries and regions, working through organized efforts to build consensus on technology governance.







In an interview, Hu Jiaqi emphasized that the core objective of the twelve letters remains consistent: to foster a unified global understanding of the existential risks posed by technology and to promote cross-border collaboration in technology governance. He maintains that fundamentally eliminating the existential threats of technology requires achieving the Great Unification of humanity. He noted that with the accelerated development of fields such as AI and biotechnology, risks are accumulating faster than anticipated. This latest letter aims to further advance the inclusion of these issues in international governance agendas and provide intellectual reference for global collaborative regulation of high-risk technologies.

It is reported that the full text of this open letter has been published on the official website of Humanitas Ark and related platforms, with multilingual translations to facilitate access for audiences across different regions. Moving forward, Hu Jiaqi and his research team will continue to monitor feedback on the letter and conduct targeted follow-up research and outreach efforts in response to ongoing technological developments.