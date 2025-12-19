Cidi Makes HKEX Debut As Hong Kong's First Public Company Focused On Commercial Vehicle Autonomous Driving

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 19, 2025, CiDi Inc. (stock code: 03881) officially listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX), becoming Hong Kong's first publicly listed company focused on commercial vehicle autonomous driving and the seventh company listed under HKEX Chapter 18C, marking a significant milestone for the global commercial vehicle intelligent driving sector.







CiDi offered a total of 5.40798 million shares at an issue price of HKD 263 per share, raising approximately HKD 1.309 billion in net proceeds. The listing ceremony was attended by Professor Zexiang Li, Founder and Chairman of CiDi, Dr. Wei Ma, Co-founder, and Dr. Albert Sibo Hu, CEO, together with the company's core management team.

Positioned as a hard tech company specializing in commercial vehicle autonomous driving, CiDi follows a product-driven innovation strategy powered by two core technology engines: autonomous driving and vehicle-to-everything (V2X). The company has systematically developed proprietary algorithms, software platforms, subsystems, and scenario modules, forming a flexible, modular technology architecture. This platform enables rapid cross-scenario deployment, structural optimization of R&D costs, and native efficiency in technology commercialization.

Since launching one of China's earliest commercial V2X products in 2018, CiDi has continued to address critical industry needs and high-value scenarios. The company has delivered multiple industry benchmarks, including China's first fully autonomous electric mining truck fleet, the first fully autonomous quarry operating collaboratively with excavators, and the world's largest mixed fleet of autonomous and manned mining trucks. CiDi has also expanded its intelligent driving technologies into onboard safety management, rail autonomous perception, and intelligent transportation systems.

Today, CiDi has established a comprehensive product portfolio spanning Autonomous Mining Trucks, Autonomous Logistics Vehicles, V2X, Train Autonomous Perception Systems, Commercial Vehicle Onboard Perception and Safety Management Solutions, empowering digital and intelligent upgrades across mining, logistics parks, rail transportation, and smart city applications.

With favorable policy support, maturing technology frameworks, and rapidly growing market demand, CiDi's listing comes at a pivotal moment for the commercial vehicle autonomous driving industry. Proceeds from the IPO will be primarily invested in core technology R&D, global market expansion, and ecosystem development, accelerating the industry's transition toward large-scale commercialization.