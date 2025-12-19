Partners Across Millennia: Jinhua's AI Video Tells The Story Of 25 Years Of China-Africa Cooperation

MENAFN - GetNews) For more info:

As the bridgehead of both China-Africa and Zhejiang-Africa cooperation, Jinhua plays a pivotal role in China-Africa exchanges. The AI-generated creative video, "Partners", released by the Jinhua International Communication Center, follows the narrative thread of "Weaving Dreams Across Mountains and Seas: Temporal Whispers of China-Africa Civilizations." Through light and shadow, it connects past and present, telling stories of a friendship spanning millennia and 25 years of cooperation.

The year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. From the exchange of goods during Zheng He's voyages to the Western Seas, to the bustling trade of today's Yiwu International Trade City; from mutual learning through traditional crafts to in-depth cooperation in photovoltaics, infrastructure, and beyond, China-Africa cooperation has long taken root in people's livelihoods and flourished over time.

African motifs on ancient ceramic shards spark imaginings across time and space. Scenes from Zheng He's voyages, where porcelain was exchanged for ivory, and tea for spices, plant historical seeds for the cooperation of Jinhua and Africa. The lively scenes of Yiwu International Trade City carry this legacy into the present: African traders browse Jinhua silk and porcelain along the aisles, and amid familiar negotiations, a once-modest marketplace has grown into a key hub of China-Africa trade.

Cooperation extends far beyond commerce. On the African savannah, photovoltaic panels transform sunlight into electricity. Trains, hospitals, and schools built jointly by Chinese technicians and local communities bring tangible benefits to the ground. As the rhythms of Wu Opera resonate and the wisdom of Chinese sages meets that of African scholars, the power of civilizational exchange comes vividly to life.

Today, the aroma of Jinhua ham blends with the textures of African woodcarving, while young people continue to write new chapters of cooperation in fields, markets, and laboratories. Through an AI-driven perspective, Partners breathes new life into ancient connections, vividly interpreting the spirit of consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits that defines cooperation between Jinhua and Africa, all while infusing China-Africa friendship with a distinctive and dynamic Jinhua expression.