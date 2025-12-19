Azerbaijan Hosts Event Celebrating Ancient Chinese Mathematician Liu Hui

MENAFN - GetNews) Azerbaijan, on December 9, hosted an event celebrating the birth anniversary of Liu Hui, a renowned mathematician from China's Wei and Jin Dynasties, as part of a commemorative program jointly organized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

About 200 participants from institutions including the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education, and Baku State University gathered in Baku -- Azerbaijan's capital city -- for the event.

This activity, themed“Mathematical Integration along the Silk Road,” was aimed at deepening scientific links between China and Azerbaijan through exhibitions and academic lectures, among other forms.

Isa Habibbayli, president of the ANAS, said in opening remarks that Azerbaijan remains a firm supporter of China's Belt and Road Initiative and is committed to strengthening its role as a bridge between Europe and Asia. Honouring Liu Hui, he said, not only pays tribute to scientific pioneers, but also encourages today's researchers to continue pushing boundaries. With artificial intelligence and digital technologies advancing rapidly, he added, Azerbaijan hopes the event will help expand cooperation with China and boost bilateral exchanges in science, technology, and the humanities.

Ruan Cao, director general of the National Communication Center for Science and Technology under the CAST, said the program marks the first scientist's anniversary China has successfully secured through UNESCO. He said it aims to highlight the achievements and intellectual legacy of ancient Chinese scientists, including their contributions to global civilization, while promoting further China-Azerbaijan collaboration in science and culture.

Liu Hui, who lived between 225 and 295 AD, is regarded as a foundational figure in classical Chinese mathematics and an important contributor to the global history of the discipline. His works, including Annotations on The Nine Chapters on the Mathematical Art and The Sea Island Mathematical Manual, shaped generations of scholars and mathematical texts that followed.

In November 2023, the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference approved the commemorative program proposed by the CAST and designated 2024-2025 as the "Year of Liu Hui".