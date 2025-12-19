MENAFN - GetNews) Arllecta Group in leadership of Egger Mielberg is a pioneer in their innovative single electron method of completely curing all types of cancer.







The Arllecta Group's Medllecta clinical research laboratory continues its multi-stage research into obtaining the first chemical formula for longevity and has moved on to the next stage. As announced earlier, the laboratory team led by the head and author of the innovative method, Egger Mielberg, stated that the only path to the elixir of youth and longevity is understanding the molecular basis of tumor cell decarcinogenesis.

In the context of the author of the method, Egger Mielberg, decarcinogenesis of a tumor cell implies its physiological return to a normal non-tumor cell with the return of its full functionality. The single-electron method is only one of the practical parts of the basic chemical-energetic (enzyme-energetic) theory of one electron, the main purpose of which is to describe molecular-genetic reactions from the perspective of one organism.

As before, and after two years of in-depth research, the Medllecta laboratory team is confident that understanding cellular aging in every organ and system of the human body directly depends on understanding the changing function of every cell in every organ. Therefore, the single electron method considers a person as a complex multifactorial molecule, and nothing more.

The process of molecular structural adaptation - MSA (not mutation), as formulated by the author of the method, Egger Mielberg, begins from the very birth of the human molecule and continues throughout its life. However, at a certain point in time, the adaptive mechanisms of the human molecule reach the point of no return to the normal functioning of individual cells of individual organs and systems as a whole.

And here a "clinical crisis" occurs, which entails, like an avalanche, a multitude of stops or dysfunctions, first of individual organs (organelles), and then of the entire human molecule.

One of the goal of the innovative single-electron method is to describe a molecular adaptation curve that clearly shows three key points: 1) the point of critical adaptation leading to decarcinogenesis (as well as irreversible non-oncologic cell dysfunction). 2) the point of one critical adaptation reaction after which molecular-structural return to a normally functioning cell will be impossible. 3) the point of no-return of critical adaptation to a normal molecular-structural cell.

The Medllecta laboratory, as well as its head and the author of the innovative single-electron method, does not guarantee 100% effectiveness of the discovered chemical formula due to the lack of complete data on the human molecule genome and the lack of identified all possible or at least critical molecular-genetic and biochemical reactions that are critical in triggering the process of reaching the point of no-return of the adaptation mechanism.

However, with a high degree of confidence, Medllecta's laboratory states that after obtaining even on one type of cell of one organ (organelle) a human molecule, the ability to understand the workings of the entire human molecule will become a reality that will open up incredible possibilities not only in genetic engineering but also in the treatment of many diseases in a non-surgical, non-invasive manner.

Currently, no oncologist in the world can guarantee the absence of relapse in the future after chemotherapy or radiation therapy, since all current treatments are based on the elimination of cancer cells and not on understanding the cause of their occurrence.

Not quite so in terms of the formulation! Medllecta's lab is not focused on synthesizing and mass-producing a cancer cure. Medllecta's primary goal in creating a cancer-fighting chemical formula is to understand the molecular genetic process of decarcinogenesis.

To test their formula in practice, they will recruit a selected group of people diagnosed with at least five different types of cancer.

After clinical confirmation of a complete non-invasive cure and what is much more important, confirmation of the return of cancer cells to normal cells, the laboratory will begin creating the first formula for a longevity drug.

Not quite! Medllecta's laboratory is not funded by large biotech companies whose primary goal is to generate multibillion-dollar profits. Nor does the laboratory aim to sell the targeted formula for mass production worldwide.

The single, primary reason for this is time! Time plays a key role in achieving longevity for laboratory staff, and the current worldwide drug production system's rules are too long-term and will not allow for this goal to be achieved!