Sense Wellness Introduces Whipped Tallow Balm, Expanding Veteran-Owned Skincare Line

MENAFN - GetNews)



Veteran-owned skincare brand Sense Wellness expands with a whipped tallow balm focused on ingredient transparency, traditional formulation, and small-batch craftsmanship.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - December 19, 2025 - Sense Wellness, a veteran-owned skincare and wellness brand based in Providence, R.I. and Los Angeles, announced today the launch of its Whipped Tallow Balm, a new skincare product developed with an emphasis on ingredient integrity and thoughtful formulation.







Founded by a U.S. military veteran, Sense Wellness was created with a focus on discipline, ingredient transparency, and thoughtful formulation. The launch of the Whipped Tallow Balm reflects the founder's commitment to traditional ingredients and minimalist skincare developed with intention.

“I wanted to create a skincare product that feels purposeful and considered,” said Mia, Co-Founder of Sense Wellness.“We focus on tallow-based skincare because of its long history of use and its alignment with our standards for simplicity, quality, and real results.”

The Sense Wellness Whipped Tallow Balm is formulated using organic grass-fed beef tallow, Manuka honey, and botanicals including rosehip and calendula. Whipped to a soft, lightweight texture, the balm is designed to melt into the skin, offering a rich yet refined application experience without unnecessary additives or synthetic fragrance.

The launch represents a continued expansion of Sense Wellness's tallow-based skincare offerings, responding to growing interest in traditional, ingredient-focused skincare alternatives. Each product is produced in small batches, reinforcing the brand's emphasis on controlled formulation and craftsmanship.

The Whipped Tallow Balm is available through Sense Wellness's official online store and Amazon.

About Sense Wellness:

Sense Wellness is a veteran-owned wellness brand based in Rhode Island. The company develops skincare products with a focus on ingredient transparency, careful formulation, and restrained product design. Sense Wellness is committed to producing small-batch offerings grounded in craftsmanship and integrity.