Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Size In The 7MM Is Anticipated To Grow With A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the indication axial spondyloarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the axial spondyloarthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report



On December 18, 2025- Novartis Pharmaceuticals initiated a study will establish whether prolonged chronic dosing with secukinumab is needed in participants with Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, (nr-axSpA) who have achieved remission. Remission is defined as Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score - C-reactive protein (ASDAS-CRP) Inactive Disease (ID) response (ASDAS-CRP < 1.3). Maintenance of remission on continued secukinumab treatment will be evaluated compared to placebo using a randomized withdrawal design. The primary outcome measure for this study is the proportion of participants remaining flare-free at Week 120.

On December 15, 2025- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study will help find out if a study medicine called tulisokibart can treat symptoms of r-axSpA. Researchers will look at different doses of tulisokibart. Researchers want to know if at least one of the study doses of tulisokibart works better than a placebo to improve r-axSpA symptoms. A placebo looks like the study medicine but has no study medicine in it. Using a placebo helps researchers better understand the effects of the study medicine.

On December 11, 2025- UCB Biopharma SRL conducted a study is to demonstrate the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of bimekizumab in patients with active axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA, also known as radiographic axSpa (r-axSpA)) including ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpa).

On December 10, 2025- Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. announced a Phase III Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of 608 in Adult Subjects With Active Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS).

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed population of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in the US was around 569,000 cases in 2023.

Among EU4 and UK countries, Germany had the highest number of prevalent axial spondyloarthritis cases in 2023, followed by Spain.

The leading Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies such as Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, UCB Biopharma, and others Promising Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies such as SIMPONI (golimumab), XELJANZ (tofacitinib), Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, Filgotinib, KHK4827, Ixekizumab, Golimumab, etanercept, Secukinumab, SHR0302, Certolizumab Pegol, and others

Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Axial Spondyloarthritis Prevalent Cases

Total Axial Spondyloarthritis Diagnosed Cases

Axial Spondyloarthritis Gender-specific Cases

Axial Spondyloarthritis Gene-specific Cases

Axial Spondyloarthritis Age-specific Cases Total Axial Spondyloarthritis Treated Cases

Axial Spondyloarthritis Marketed Drugs

SIMPONI (golimumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

SIMPONI is a human IgG1? monoclonal antibody specific for human tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF–-a) that exhibits multiple glycoforms. It was created using genetically engineered mice immunized with human TNF, resulting in an antibody with human-derived antibody variable and constant regions. It binds to both the soluble and transmembrane bioactive forms of human TNFa. This interaction prevents the binding of TNFa to its receptors, thereby inhibiting the biological activity of TNFa (a cytokine protein). This molecule is produced by a recombinant cell line cultured by continuous perfusion and is purified by a series of steps that include measures to inactivate and remove viruses.

XELJANZ (tofacitinib): Pfizer

XELJANZ, a film-coated immediate-release tablet, is the first and only oral JAK inhibitor approved in the European Union for five indications. It is prescribed for adults with active AS who have not responded adequately to conventional therapy and for adults with moderately to severely active RA after failure or intolerance to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Additionally, it is used for adults with active PsA after DMARD failure or intolerance and for adults with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Outlook

The market size of axial spondyloarthritis in the seven major markets is expected to increase substantially from 2024. The United States accounts for the largest market size of axial spondyloarthritis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany has the largest market size, followed by Spain, with France having the smallest market size. In 2023, the total market size for axial spondyloarthritis therapies was approximately USD 9 million, with the majority occupied by conventional treatments.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies and Companies



Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Drivers



The introduction of novel products

Increasing prevalence

Awareness about the Disease Research and development strategies

Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Barriers



High-cost treatment

Delay in Diagnosis

Immunogenicity

Loss of patent exclusivity

Availability of generics Poor Quality of Life

Scope of the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, UCB Biopharma, and others

Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies- SIMPONI (golimumab), XELJANZ (tofacitinib), Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, Filgotinib, KHK4827, Ixekizumab, Golimumab, etanercept, Secukinumab, SHR0302, Certolizumab Pegol, and others.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Axial Spondyloarthritis Current marketed and Lipodystrophy Emerging Therapies Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Dynamics: Axial Spondyloarthritis Market drivers and Lipodystrophy Market Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report Introduction

3. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Axial Spondyloarthritis Methodology

5. Axial Spondyloarthritis Executive Summary

6. Axial Spondyloarthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment

8. Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Journey

10. Axial Spondyloarthritis Marketed Therapies

11. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Analysis

12. Axial Spondyloarthritis KOL Views

13. Axial Spondyloarthritis SWOT Analysis

14. Axial Spondyloarthritis Unmet Needs

15. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Axial Spondyloarthritis Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

