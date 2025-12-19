Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Size In The 7MM Is Anticipated To Grow With A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight
DelveInsight's“ Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the indication axial spondyloarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the axial spondyloarthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Discover Key Insights into the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market with DelveInsight's In-Depth Report @ Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Size
Key Takeaways from the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report
-
On December 18, 2025- Novartis Pharmaceuticals initiated a study will establish whether prolonged chronic dosing with secukinumab is needed in participants with Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, (nr-axSpA) who have achieved remission. Remission is defined as Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score - C-reactive protein (ASDAS-CRP) Inactive Disease (ID) response (ASDAS-CRP < 1.3). Maintenance of remission on continued secukinumab treatment will be evaluated compared to placebo using a randomized withdrawal design. The primary outcome measure for this study is the proportion of participants remaining flare-free at Week 120.
On December 15, 2025- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study will help find out if a study medicine called tulisokibart can treat symptoms of r-axSpA. Researchers will look at different doses of tulisokibart. Researchers want to know if at least one of the study doses of tulisokibart works better than a placebo to improve r-axSpA symptoms. A placebo looks like the study medicine but has no study medicine in it. Using a placebo helps researchers better understand the effects of the study medicine.
On December 11, 2025- UCB Biopharma SRL conducted a study is to demonstrate the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of bimekizumab in patients with active axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA, also known as radiographic axSpa (r-axSpA)) including ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpa).
On December 10, 2025- Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. announced a Phase III Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of 608 in Adult Subjects With Active Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS).
As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed population of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in the US was around 569,000 cases in 2023.
Among EU4 and UK countries, Germany had the highest number of prevalent axial spondyloarthritis cases in 2023, followed by Spain.
The leading Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies such as Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, UCB Biopharma, and others
Promising Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies such as SIMPONI (golimumab), XELJANZ (tofacitinib), Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, Filgotinib, KHK4827, Ixekizumab, Golimumab, etanercept, Secukinumab, SHR0302, Certolizumab Pegol, and others
Stay ahead in the Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market with DelveInsight's Strategic Report @ Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Outlook
Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM
-
Total Axial Spondyloarthritis Prevalent Cases
Total Axial Spondyloarthritis Diagnosed Cases
Axial Spondyloarthritis Gender-specific Cases
Axial Spondyloarthritis Gene-specific Cases
Axial Spondyloarthritis Age-specific Cases
Total Axial Spondyloarthritis Treated Cases
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Axial Spondyloarthritis epidemiology trends @ Axial Spondyloarthritis Prevalence
Axial Spondyloarthritis Marketed Drugs
-
SIMPONI (golimumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals
SIMPONI is a human IgG1? monoclonal antibody specific for human tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF–-a) that exhibits multiple glycoforms. It was created using genetically engineered mice immunized with human TNF, resulting in an antibody with human-derived antibody variable and constant regions. It binds to both the soluble and transmembrane bioactive forms of human TNFa. This interaction prevents the binding of TNFa to its receptors, thereby inhibiting the biological activity of TNFa (a cytokine protein). This molecule is produced by a recombinant cell line cultured by continuous perfusion and is purified by a series of steps that include measures to inactivate and remove viruses.
-
XELJANZ (tofacitinib): Pfizer
XELJANZ, a film-coated immediate-release tablet, is the first and only oral JAK inhibitor approved in the European Union for five indications. It is prescribed for adults with active AS who have not responded adequately to conventional therapy and for adults with moderately to severely active RA after failure or intolerance to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Additionally, it is used for adults with active PsA after DMARD failure or intolerance and for adults with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to conventional therapy or a biologic agent.
Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Outlook
The market size of axial spondyloarthritis in the seven major markets is expected to increase substantially from 2024. The United States accounts for the largest market size of axial spondyloarthritis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany has the largest market size, followed by Spain, with France having the smallest market size. In 2023, the total market size for axial spondyloarthritis therapies was approximately USD 9 million, with the majority occupied by conventional treatments.
Get In-Depth Knowledge on Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Trends and Forecasts with DelveInsight @ Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market
Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies and Companies
-
SIMPONI (golimumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals
XELJANZ (tofacitinib): Pfizer
Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma
CC-99677: Celgene
ABY- 035: Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals
Filgotinib: Galapagos NV
KHK4827: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Ixekizumab: Eli Lilly and Company
Golimumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
etanercept: Pfizer
Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma
Secukinumab: Novartis
SHR0302: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
Certolizumab Pegol: UCB Biopharma
Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Drivers
-
The introduction of novel products
Increasing prevalence
Awareness about the Disease
Research and development strategies
Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Barriers
-
High-cost treatment
Delay in Diagnosis
Immunogenicity
Loss of patent exclusivity
Availability of generics
Poor Quality of Life
Scope of the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report
-
Coverage- 7MM
Study Period- 2020-2034
Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, UCB Biopharma, and others
Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies- SIMPONI (golimumab), XELJANZ (tofacitinib), Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, Filgotinib, KHK4827, Ixekizumab, Golimumab, etanercept, Secukinumab, SHR0302, Certolizumab Pegol, and others.
Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Axial Spondyloarthritis Current marketed and Lipodystrophy Emerging Therapies
Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Dynamics: Axial Spondyloarthritis Market drivers and Lipodystrophy Market Barriers
Unlock Strategic Insights with DelveInsight's Comprehensive Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report @ Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Drivers and Barriers
Table of Content
1. Key Insights
2. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report Introduction
3. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Overview at a Glance
4. Axial Spondyloarthritis Methodology
5. Axial Spondyloarthritis Executive Summary
6. Axial Spondyloarthritis Disease Background and Overview
7. Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment
8. Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population
9. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Journey
10. Axial Spondyloarthritis Marketed Therapies
11. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Analysis
12. Axial Spondyloarthritis KOL Views
13. Axial Spondyloarthritis SWOT Analysis
14. Axial Spondyloarthritis Unmet Needs
15. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement
16. Axial Spondyloarthritis Appendix
17. DelveInsight Capabilities
18. Disclaimer
About Us
DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment