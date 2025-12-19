Interstitial Lung Disease Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR By 2032, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 ′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Interstitial Lung Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Discover Key Insights into the Interstitial Lung Disease Market with DelveInsight's In-Depth Report @ Interstitial Lung Disease Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report



On December 18, 2025- Endeavor Biomedicines Inc. announced a clinical trial is to evaluate the impact that ENV-101 has on lung function and key measures of fibrosis in adult patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Another goal of this study is to better understand the safety and tolerability of ENV-101 in this patient population.

On December 17, 2025- Vicore Pharma AB announced ASPIRE trial is a 52 week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter trial in which the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of orally administered buloxibutid, either on top of stable IPF therapy or as monotherapy, are assessed in participants with IPF.

On December 17, 2025- Calluna Pharma AS initiated a clinical trial is to learn if the investigational drug CAL101 can help prevent further decline in lung function in adults with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Researchers will compare CAL101 with placebo to compare change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC). Participants will be randomly assigned to a study group that will receive an IV infusion of either the study medication or placebo about once a month for 6 months.

On December 16, 2025- Avalyn Pharma Inc. announced a study for participants who were previously enrolled in and completed an Avalyn Pharma Sponsored study with an inhaled antifibrotic, such as AP01. Eligible participants will have their final dose of drug at the end of study visit from the lead-in study and first AP-LTE-008 study visit on the same day.

On December 15, 2025- Liquidia Technologies Inc. announced a Phase 3 study aims to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of L606 in patients with PAH or PH-ILD. The study will determine the short-term and long-term safety and tolerability of L606 in this patient population.

On December 12, 2025- Boehringer Ingelheim initiated a study is open to people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) or progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). They can only take part if they have completed treatment in a previous study with a medicine called nerandomilast or BI 1015550.

On December 11, 2025- InSilico Medicine Hong Kong Limited conducted a phase IIa study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of INS018_055 Administered Orally to Subjects with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

The leading Interstitial Lung Disease Companies such as J2H Biotech, Crystec Pharma, Apie Therapeutics, BLR Bio, ImmunoMet Therapeutics, AdAlta Limited, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, aTyr Pharma, FibroGen, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others. Promising Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies such as J2H P1905, CR405, APT-101, BLR-200, M-156, AD-214, Vixarelimab, Abatacept, HEC585, Efzofitimod, Pamrevlumab, BI-1015550, and others.

Stay ahead in the Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutics Market with DelveInsight's Strategic Report @ Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalence of Interstitial Lung Disease

Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Interstitial Lung Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Interstitial Lung Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Interstitial Lung Disease epidemiology trends @ Interstitial Lung Disease Prevalence

Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Interstitial Lung Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Interstitial Lung Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share. The report also covers the Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies and Key Companies



J2H P1905: J2H Biotech

CR405: Crystec Pharma

APT-101: Apie Therapeutics

BLR-200: BLR Bio

M-156: ImmunoMet Therapeutics

AD-214: AdAlta Limited

Vixarelimab: Genentech

Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

HEC585: Sunshine Lake Pharma

Efzofitimod: aTyr Pharma

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen BI-1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim

Get In-Depth Knowledge on Interstitial Lung Disease Market Trends and Forecasts with DelveInsight @ Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market

Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), increase in geriatric population are some of the important factors that are fueling the Interstitial Lung Disease Market.

Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers

However, frequent misdiagnosis of the disease, costly and invasive diagnostic procedures and other factors are creating obstacles in the Interstitial Lung Disease Market growth.

Scope of the Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM

Key Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: J2H Biotech, Crystec Pharma, Apie Therapeutics, BLR Bio, ImmunoMet Therapeutics, AdAlta Limited, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, aTyr Pharma, FibroGen, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others

Key Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies: J2H P1905, CR405, APT-101, BLR-200, M-156, AD-214, Vixarelimab, Abatacept, HEC585, Efzofitimod, Pamrevlumab, BI-1015550, and others

Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and Interstitial Lung Disease emerging therapies

Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and Interstitial Lung Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Unlock Strategic Insights with DelveInsight's Comprehensive Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report @ Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Contents

1. Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Interstitial Lung Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Interstitial Lung Disease

4. Interstitial Lung Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Interstitial Lung Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Interstitial Lung Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Interstitial Lung Disease

9. Interstitial Lung Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs

11. Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Interstitial Lung Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers

16. Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers

17. Interstitial Lung Disease Appendix

18. Interstitial Lung Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.