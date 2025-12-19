Allergic Rhinitis Market Size In The US Was ~USD 3,600 Million In 2023 And It Is Further Expected To Increase By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Allergic Rhinitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 ′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Allergic Rhinitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Allergic Rhinitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

In September 2025, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd. announced a study to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of 3 doses of AD17002 in comparison to placebo. Subjects will be randomized at 3:1 ratios in each of 3 cohorts to receive AD17002 or placebo.

In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis in the 7MM were nearly 90 million in 2023.

The highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis were accounted by Japan in 2023 (~26 million), which are expected to show a rise in the future.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis with ~10 million cases, followed by the United Kingdom, with ~9 million in 2023. Spain had the lowest cases (~5 million cases).

Japan had 26 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis in 2023, accounting for approximately 30% in 7MM.

DelveInsight's analysis revealed that in 2023, about 20% of Allergic rhinitis cases in the 7MM were classified as mild, 60% as moderate, and 20% as severe.

The age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis were segmented in four age groups- 0-10 years, 10-17 years, 18-59 years, and 60 and above. In 2023, in the 7MM age group 18-59 years had the highest cases of allergic rhinitis (~60 million), followed by 60 and above, 10-17 years and 0-10 years.

In 2023, in the 7MM, the allergen-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis were highest for grass pollen, followed by tree pollen, mites, weed pollen, animal dander, and fungal spores.

The leading Allergic Rhinitis Companies such as Regeneron, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, Inmunotek, NeuCen BioMed, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Iltoo Pharma, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd., AOBiome LLC, Emergo Therapeutics, Inimmune, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Allergy Therapeutics,Marinomed Biotech, Dobecure, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Allergic Rhinitis Therapies such as GSK256066, Azelastine Hydrochloride, Fluticasone Furoate Nasal Spray, Stapokibart Injection, CM310, MK0476, Loratadine, FEX60/PE10 and others.

Allergic Rhinitis Prevalent Cases

Allergic Rhinitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Allergic Rhinitis Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Allergic Rhinitis Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Allergen-specific sensitivity of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Allergic Rhinitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Allergic Rhinitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share. The report also covers the Allergic Rhinitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

RYALTRIS (Olopatadine Hydrochloride and Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate Nasal Spray): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

RYALTRIS is a metered, fixed-dose, aqueous suspension, prescription drug product nasal spray approved by the FDA for treating symptoms associated with Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis. Each unit of Ryaltris nasal spray contains 665 mcg of olopatadine hydrochloride, a histamine-1(H1)-receptor inhibitor, and 25 mcg of mometasone furoate, a corticosteroid.

REGN5713-5714-5715: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN5713-5714-5715 is an investigational combination of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat allergic inflammatory conditions caused by the allergen Betv1, which is the main allergen responsible for birch pollen allergies. Birch allergy can trigger reactions such as allergic rhinitis and asthma. The Bet v1-specific mAbs (REGN5713, REGN5714, and REGN5715) were generated using Regeneron's VelocImmune platform. Preclinical studies demonstrated that the three mAbs bind independently and non-competitively to Bet v 1. All three together provided maximal inhibition of Bet v 1 binding to human polyclonal IgE and potently blocked basophil activation ex vivo and mast cell degranulation in vivo. The multi-antibody therapy is currently in Phase III of development.

Grass MATA MPL: Allergy Therapeutics

Grass MATA MPL contains an extract of 13 grass pollens modified with glutaraldehyde to form allergoids that reduce the reactivity with immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies without a reduction in other important immunological properties, such as T-cell reactivity. The allergoid is adsorbed to microcrystalline tyrosine as a depot adjuvant system formulation. Monophosphoryl lipid-A (MPL) is included as an adjuvant to increase the immunogenic effect of the immunotherapy and to enhance the switch from an allergen-specific helper T-cell Type 2 (Th2) to helper T-cell Type 1 (Th1) like an immune response. Grass MATA MPL is being developed as a pre-seasonal SC immunotherapy product for treating allergic rhinitis and/or rhinoconjunctivitis. In November 2023, Allergy Therapeutics completed the Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PQ grass in subjects with seasonal allergic rhinitis and/or rhinoconjunctivitis induced by grass pollen.

The treatment goal for allergic rhinitis is to relieve symptoms. Therapeutic options to achieve this goal include avoidance measures, nasal saline irrigation, oral antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, combination intranasal corticosteroid/antihistamine sprays; leukotriene receptor antagonists (LTRAs), and allergen immunotherapy. The complete spectrum of pharmacologic treatments for allergic rhinitis includes FDA-approved medications and off-label treatments. For mild AR, nasal washes help remove mucus. Off-label treatments for allergic rhinitis include antihistamines, which are effective for treating occasional allergy symptoms and can be used as nasal sprays. Corticosteroid nasal sprays are the most effective treatment for allergic rhinitis and work best when used continuously but are also helpful for shorter or intermittent use. These sprays are generally safe for children and adults and come in various brands, both off-label and prescription-based. Decongestants can also help reduce nasal stuffiness.

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM

Allergic Rhinitis Companies- Regeneron, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, Inmunotek, NeuCen BioMed, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Iltoo Pharma, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd., AOBiome LLC, Emergo Therapeutics, Inimmune, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Allergy Therapeutics,Marinomed Biotech, Dobecure, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Allergic Rhinitis Therapies- GSK256066, Azelastine Hydrochloride, Fluticasone Furoate Nasal Spray, Stapokibart Injection, CM310, MK0476, Loratadine, FEX60/PE10 and others.

Allergic Rhinitis Therapeutic Assessment: Allergic Rhinitis current marketed and Allergic Rhinitis emerging therapies

Allergic Rhinitis Market Dynamics: Allergic Rhinitis market drivers and Allergic Rhinitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Allergic Rhinitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Allergic Rhinitis Market Access and Reimbursement

