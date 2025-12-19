Bergen County Crash Data Reveals Concentration Of Serious Injury Accidents On Major Commuter Routes

MENAFN - GetNews) A review of recent crash incidents across Bergen County reveals that serious injury accidents are heavily concentrated along major highways and commuter corridors, according to an analysis of publicly reported New Jersey roadway data.

The incidents, spanning multiple months in 2024, occurred most frequently on high-volume routes including Route 17, Route 46, Route 80, Route 287, the Palisades Interstate Parkway, and the New Jersey Turnpike, as well as several county roads serving dense commercial and residential areas.

“These crashes are occurring where traffic volume, speed, and congestion intersect,” said Peter Briskin, a New Jersey personal injury attorney with more than 25 years of experience.“When you consistently see serious injuries reported on the same roadways, it points to predictable risk factors that deserve closer attention.

Patterns Identified in Bergen County

The data shows several recurring trends:



A significant number of serious incidents occurred on state highways and interstates, rather than local residential streets

Route 17 and Route 46 appeared repeatedly across multiple municipalities

Municipal clusters included East Rutherford, Lodi, Elmwood Park, Fort Lee, Paramus, Englewood, and Hasbrouck Heights Many incidents occurred during evening commuting hours or late-night, low-visibility periods

Several crashes also occurred along roads that serve both vehicles and pedestrians, including commercial corridors and county routes with frequent intersections.

Impact on Bergen County Communities

Bergen County's road network supports heavy commuter traffic while passing directly through residential and commercial neighborhoods. This combination increases the likelihood that routine travel-commuting to work, running errands, or walking near roadways-can result in severe injury when conditions align.

“In my practice, I see how these accidents affect entire families,” Briskin said.“Serious injuries often lead to long-term medical treatment, lost income, and lasting physical and emotional consequences.”

Why This Matters

Identifying where serious injuries are occurring is an important step in improving public safety. When the same corridors appear repeatedly in crash data, it raises broader questions about traffic flow, roadway design, enforcement, and whether existing safety measures are sufficient.

The findings are intended to inform public awareness and encourage continued evaluation of roadway safety across Bergen County.

