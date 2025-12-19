Lee Mendelson Film Productions Announces The Pre-Order Of The 12” Limited Edition Release Of The Heart-Shaped“Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown” LP

Lee Mendelson Film Productions proudly announces the release of their new 12” Limited Edition heart-shaped“Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown” LP, for a deeply personal project that honors and extends the timeless legacy created by their father, legendary producer Lee Mendelson, and composer Vince Guaraldi. More than an album, this release is a continuation of a cultural conversation that has resonated across generations.

For decades, the Charlie Brown specials and their music have remained an enduring part of American life. Their longevity is no accident. The legacy endures because, for the first time in popular culture, children spoke to one another honestly about feelings-about loneliness, hope, disappointment, joy, and belonging. Vince Guaraldi's gentle, expressive compositions, paired with Lee Mendelson's groundbreaking storytelling, allowed those emotions to be felt rather than explained, creating a rare emotional authenticity that continues to connect with audiences of all ages.

The 12” Limited Edition heart-shaped“Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown” LP is rooted in that same emotional truth. Designed to reflect sincerity, love, and connection, the project carries forward the spirit of music that speaks directly to the heart. Rather than recreating the past, Jason and Sean Mendelson build upon it, honoring Guaraldi's melodic warmth while introducing their own contemporary voice and perspective.

This album is the first variant release from LMFP in 2026 that will begin the commemoration of 75 years since Vince Guaraldi started his recording career and 50 years since he passed passed away.







"This is the warmest, most lyrical musical offering of all the Guaraldi's Peanuts scores," Sean Mendelson said. "Additionally, I am proud to say that Lee Mendelson Film Productions is continuing with our sustainability efforts by manufacturing the heart-shaped LP in the bio-attributed method, which means it uses 90% less Carbon than a traditional record.

The release stands as a tribute to a family legacy that changed how music and storytelling could communicate emotion, especially through the lens of childhood. It also marks a new chapter-one that respects tradition while embracing evolution.

With this heart-shaped album, the Mendelsons reaffirm that music born from authenticity never fades. It becomes timeless.

