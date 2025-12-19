TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Christmas Deal: Eye-Friendly 5G Smartphone Now $169.99

As the holiday shopping season heats up, TCL is bringing one of the year's most compelling smartphone deals to Amazon with its 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G model. Available at a significant price cut through December 21, 2025, this eye-comfort-focused 5G device delivers an outstanding balance of display quality, performance, and value, making it a strong contender for anyone seeking a thoughtful gift or a capable everyday smartphone.

Deal Price: $169.99 (32% off)

Original Price: $249.99

Discount Window: December 8 – December 21, 2025

Where: Amazon

With screen time becoming an unavoidable part of daily life, from Zoom calls to streaming, social feeds, and late-night reading, display comfort is a feature that's no longer“nice to have.” TCL's NXTPAPER technology sets this phone apart with a paper-like display that reduces glare and filters up to 61% of blue light, offering a noticeably more comfortable viewing experience than typical LCD screens.

Beyond the display, TCL equips the 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G with features that matter for everyday use:

5G connectivity for fast downloads and responsive streaming

120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay

Dimensity 6300 processor for everyday apps and multitasking

Dual DTS audio for enhanced media playback

Solid battery life to keep you going through long days

These specs combine to deliver a smartphone that feels good in daily use, especially at this price point.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly gift that doesn't compromise on comfort or capability, this deal should be on your shortlist. It's especially worth it if eye strain is a concern, whether for yourself or someone on your holiday list.

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Christmas deal delivers a premium display experience and solid performance in a sub-$200 smartphone. With holiday sales now live through December 21, there's a narrow window to take advantage of this price before Christmas.