TCL NXTPAPER 14 Brings Paper-Like Creativity To The Holidays

MENAFN - GetNews) This holiday season, TCL is giving creators, students, and digital thinkers the perfect reason to swap their ordinary screens for something extraordinary. The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Android Tablet, the company's flagship large-format device built around TCL's acclaimed eye-friendly NXTPAPER display, is now available at a36% off MSRP $469.99) on Amazon.







The NXTPAPER 14 is the culmination of TCL's vision to make digital experiences more natural and sustainable. Its expansive 14.3-inch 2.4K display delivers the tactile comfort of real paper, diffusing glare, cutting harmful blue light by up to 61 percent, and maintaining full-color vibrancy. Whether you're sketching, writing, reading, or watching, every interaction feels smooth and easy on the eyes. Equipped with NXTPAPER and TCL's VersaView Modes, users can instantly toggle between vivid full-color, low-saturation“Color Paper,” or crisp monochrome“Ink Paper” views.

Pair the tablet with TCL's T-PEN stylus (sold separately) to unlock 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for fluid handwriting and detailed illustration. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8 GB RAM (+8 GB virtual ), and 256 GB storage ensure lag-free multitasking across apps and large files.

A robust 10,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging supports long creative sessions, while reverse charging turns the tablet into a power bank for other devices, ideal for travel or studio setups.

With its 0.27-inch profile, quad-speaker audio, and 2K-ready cameras, the NXTPAPER 14 bridges productivity and inspiration. This holiday discount marks TCL's final promotion of 2025, making it the best moment yet to experience the brand's award-winning paper-like technology.

Christmas Offer Details

Model: TCL NXTPAPER 14 Android Tablet

Original Price: $469.99

Deal Price: $299.99 (36% off / $170 USD off)