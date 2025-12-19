The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Academy Sports + Outdoors Within The Indianapolis MSA

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Academy Sports + Outdoors located at 9905 East US Highway 36 in Avon, IN for $10,800,000.

The 63,407-square-foot property is situated along US Highway 36, which sees more than 39,000 vehicles per day. It is positioned within a dense retail corridor featuring national tenants such as Lowe's, Target, Menards, Meijer, Costco, Walmart, ALDI, and others. The site is just minutes from Interstate 465 (147,000 VPD) and the Indianapolis International Airport. More than 151,000 residents live within a five-mile radius, and the surrounding three-mile population boasts an average household income above $105,000. Avon, Indiana is located within the Indianapolis MSA, the 34th most populous in the United States. The area is also supported by a cluster of industrial tenants including Amazon, H, Mission Foods, & Walmart.

Randy Blankstein, Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller is a Midwest based investment firm, and the buyer is an East Coast based institution.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is a major American sporting-goods and outdoor-recreation retailer headquartered near Katy, Texas. Founded in 1938 as a small tire shop in San Antonio that later sold surplus goods, the company gradually evolved into a broad“sports + outdoors” retailer.

“The property is ideally situated within a well-established retail corridor.” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added,“Academy Sports signed a long-term lease through 2039, demonstrating commitment.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

