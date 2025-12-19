DM Shmyhal Inspects Fortifications And Visits Air Defense Command Post In Zaporizhzhia Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this on Facebook.

“Today, I visited the military in the Zaporizhzhia direction. I checked on the progress of the construction of fortifications, which is the responsibility of the State Special Transport Service. We inspected the engineering barriers erected by the SSTS using the latest technologies,” Shmyhal said.

He reported that, according to a report by Major General Oleksandr Yakovets, in 2025, strongholds and barrier pyramids will be fully constructed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In addition, 255 km of non-explosive barriers, 340 km of anti-tank ditches, over 2.1 km of the“Yegor” barrier line, and 277 km of low-visibility MPP obstacles have been erected.

According to Shmyhal, the pace of construction is high. At the same time, he gave instructions to speed up the construction of fortifications in 2026.

Shmyhal also visited the air defense command post in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

“In Zaporizhzhia, together with the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, we visited the air defense command post at the base of one of the anti-aircraft missile brigades,” Shmyhal wrote on Facebook.

The minister reported that he had heard a report from the head of the Zaporizhzhia air defense tactical group on the effectiveness of combat operations in this sector of the front.

Shmyhal noted that special attention was paid to problematic issues that require urgent resolution.

The minister thanked everyone who is working to strengthen Ukraine's defense, as well as the soldiers who repel Russian drone and missile attacks every day.

“We are consistently developing an air defense shield over our regions,” Shmyhal said.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of October, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the activities of the State Special Transport Service. The law regulates the new powers of the State Special Transport Service, namely: the construction of fortifications, participation in the demining of the country, the construction of military infrastructure and housing for military personnel.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal