MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this on Facebook.

“The funds to purchase tools for eliminating Russian invaders and enemy military targets at the front were raised as part of the charitable campaign 'HURkit Zemli', initiated by stand-up comedian Anton Tymoshenko and anime blogger Kimiko Anime,” the statement said.

Participants in the drone fundraising campaign had the opportunity to receive exclusive gifts from defense intelligence, including a knife engraved with the autograph of DIU Chief Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, as well as other themed items bearing his signature.

It is noted that the charity campaign was held under the slogan of the Scout Regiment from the manga Attack on Titan –“Shinzou wo Sasageyo!” (“Dedicate Your Hearts”). This call symbolizes sacrifice and devotion in the struggle for the highest value – the freedom of humanity.

special forces destroy Russian An-26 aircraft and three radar stations in Crime

As reported by Ukrinform, DIU special forces earlier received more than UAH 20 million from donors for Magura maritime platforms and fiber-optic drones.