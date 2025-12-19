MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MiMedia Holdings Inc. Announces December 31st Interest Payment on Convertible Debentures to be Settled in Subordinate Voting Shares

December 19, 2025 5:44 PM EST | Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) (" MiMedia " or the " Company ") hereby gives notice to the holders of its outstanding 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures (the " 10% Debentures ") and 12.5% Unsecured Convertible Debentures (the " 12.5% Debentures ") (and together, the " Debentures "), in accordance with Section 2.12(3) of the Convertible Debenture Indenture dated March 14, 2023, as supplemented by a supplemental convertible debenture indenture dated July 20, 2023, and Section 2.10(3) of the Convertible Debenture Indenture dated June 27, 2025, between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company (and together, the " Debenture Indentures "), that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will make its upcoming December 31st interest payment (the " Interest Payment ") on the outstanding Debentures in Subordinate Voting Shares.

The number of Subordinate Voting Shares to be issued to each holder of the Debentures will be determined by dividing the amount of the Interest Payment payable to such holder, being an amount equal to $50.00 for each $1,000 principal amount of 10% Debentures, and $63.54 for each $1,000 principal amount of 12.5% Debentures, by the Market Price (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) per Subordinate Voting Share on December 31st, 2025. Interest in an aggregate amount of approximately $405,777 will be satisfied in Subordinate Voting Shares. The record date for the Interest Payment is December 22, 2025.

About MiMedia Holdings Inc.

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Giordano

President and CEO

+1 888-502-9398

...

