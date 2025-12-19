MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Atomic Minerals Lists on OTCQB, Enters into Marketing Services Agreement and Reports Results of AGM

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) (FSE: D08) (OTCQB: ATMMF) (" Atomic Minerals " or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the " Shares ") have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") effective December 11, 2025, under the symbol "ATMMF".

"Listing on the OTCQB positions Atomic Minerals with increased visibility among the American investment community and improved liquidity for its current and prospective shareholders," stated CEO, Clive Massey.

The Company's Shares are eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (" DTC "), providing shareholders cost-effective electronic clearing and guaranteed settlement of the Company's shares in the United States.

The Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") under the symbol "ATOM" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "D08".

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company has entered into a marketing services agreement with 1123963 B.C. Ltd. d.b.a. Capitaliz to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services. The agreement is for an initial term of three months, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, with a marketing budget of up to $200,000 CAD. Capitaliz is compensated in cash only.

About Capitaliz

Capitaliz (1123963 B.C. Ltd. d.b.a. Capitaliz) is a Vancouver-based digital marketing and investor communications firm specializing in investor awareness and content distribution services for public companies. Capitaliz is an independent contractor and does not provide investment advice.

Annual General Meeting results

The Company is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders, which was held on November 21, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All resolutions presented to shareholders were approved. Clive Massey, Alexander Helmel, Matthew Schwab, James D. Romano and Richard Dorman were elected to the Company's board of directors. Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

Omnibus Incentive Plan

Shareholders ratified, confirmed and approved a new form Omnibus Incentive Plan (10% Stock Options and 10% Restricted Share Units) is attached as Schedule "B" to the Information Circular for the Meeting and which has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. This Omnibus Incentive Plan replaces the Company's 2023 Stock Option Plan which was approved by shareholders at the Company's February 21, 2024 annual general and special meeting. All existing Options of the Company issued under the 2023 Stock Option Plan shall be amended such that they are governed by the terms of the Omnibus Incentive Plan and will no longer be governed by the 2023 Stock Option Plan. A copy of the Omnibus Incentive Plan can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ corporate profile at .

Shareholder Rights Plan

Shareholders ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's shareholder rights plan dated effective October 14, 2025, which has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company issued and SEDAR+ filed a news release dated November 19, 2025 announcing the adoption of the shareholder rights plan effective October 14, 2025, with a summary of the provisions of the shareholder rights plan, subject to ratification of the shareholders at the Meeting. On November 18, 2025, the Company SEDAR+ filed a conformed signature shareholder rights plan under the Company's SEDAR+ corporate profile at , which is the same form of shareholder rights plan as was attached as Schedule "C" to the Information Circular for the Meeting and as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Atomic Minerals Corporation

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region and nine uranium projects are located Northern Saskatchewan, encompassing a total exploration area of 6,495 hectares.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

...

(604) 341-6870

