Pakistan Summons Afghan Envoy Over Security Camp Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Pakistan summoned the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission on Friday and issued strong demarche to the Taliban regime on terrorist attacks against Pakistan, perpetrated from Afghan soil targeting a security forces camp in tribal district of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.
According to a press release by Pakistan Foreign Office, Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, today's terrorist attack carried out by militants belonging to Gul Bahadur Group on a Pakistan Military camp in North Waziristan District, which resulted in the martyrdom of four Pakistani soldiers.
It said, "To convey our strong demarche, the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs." The Ministry conveyed Pakistan's grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided by the Afghan Taliban regime to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), enabling them to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan Military and civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.
It was emphasized that the permissive environment enjoyed by the TTP in Afghanistan belies Afghanistan's international commitments as well as to Pakistan, that it would not allow its soil to be used against any other country, including Pakistan, said Foreign Office.
Pakistan has demanded a full investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of the terrorist attacks launched against Pakistan from Afghan soil.
The Afghan Taliban regime has been urged to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership, and deny the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan, the release added.
The Afghan Taliban regime has also been categorically informed that Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens and will take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil, the FO concluded. (end)
